Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

Zack Academy Partners with Hazard Management Services, Inc. to Offer Asbestos & Lead Paint Training

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with Hazard Management Services, Inc. to expand its asbestos and lead paint classes.

Based in Modesto, CA, Hazard Management Services, Inc. offers asbestos and lead paint training, including: Asbestos Inspector, Asbestos Supervisor, Lead Inspector, Lead Risk Assessor and more. The company's next Asbestos Supervisor Refresher class on August 3rd in Fresno, CA recertifies individuals to supervise and direct asbestos workers performing abatement activities.

"We are excited to welcome Hazard Management Services, Inc. to the Zack Academy Network and bolster our asbestos and lead paint training options in Northern California. Hazard Management Services, Inc. brings 33 years of environmental health and safety training experience and will further help us reach our goal to properly and safely train all asbestos and lead professionals," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

About Hazard Management Services, Inc.:

Hazard Management Services, Inc. has helped construction managers, building owners, facilities managers, architects, contractors and consultants handle hazardous materials safely AND legally (two different issues) since 1984. Our training division employs instructors from several different firms, most with more than 25 years of hazardous materials experience. All instructors are active consultants, contractors, or EH&S personnel. Many were actively involved in developing the original curriculum for UC Berkeley's highly respected asbestos and lead training program in the late 1980s, and in revising and generating local, state, and federal environmental regulations during the past four decades.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (https://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
Click to Share