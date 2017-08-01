 
Howl At The Moon Indie Festival Coincides With Great American Solar Eclipse Aigust 19th - 21st, 2017

New outdoor music festival features indie artist performances during 3-day, live-streamed concert to feature music during eclipse
 
 
Howl At The Moon Indie Festival
Howl At The Moon Indie Festival
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The inaugural Howl at the Moon Music Festival promises an unforgettable kick off with three days of non-stop music, a physics professor and the only total solar eclipse to be seen in this country since 1979. Slated for August 19th-21st, 2017, this indie artist salute and countdown to the Great American Solar Eclipse will feature over 40 bands, representing a variety of musical genres.

The 'Howl at the Moon' Music Festival will be live-steamed on YouTube Live, FaceBook Live and SKYPE, from the beautiful festival location, Thompson Place Golf Range, 3453 W. Hamilton Rd., just 10 minutes from downtown Nashville. Amplified performances will run from 2:30pm to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday, and from 8am to 4:00pm on Monday; acoustic performances will go into the wee hours for campers, RV's and others spending the weekend on the property.

The music festival will also be providing a host of quality vendors at the event for food and beverages providing attendees a little taste of Nashville. Additionally, Dr. Kent Wallace, director of physics at Fisk University, and host of the television show, "Science You!" will be on hand to add an educational, yet fun touch to the proceedings.

Nashville, Tennessee is one of the few major cities offering a total view of the eclipse. Statisticians estimate 5 million Americans will sojourn to Tennessee to see the eclipse, and over a million have chosen Nashville as their destination of choice to experience the eclipse. Organizers have included international access to the entire Howl at the Moon Music Festival and Eclipse Watch Party experience with a global broadcast throughout the weekend.

-more-

Howl at the Moon Festival Press Release

Tickets and details for the Howl at the Moon Festival include:

 3-day Festival Pass - $75.00

 Saturday & Sunday 2:30pm to 11:00pm

 Saturday Only - $25.00

 Sunday Only - $25.00

 Monday 8:00am to 4:00pm

 Monday Only (festival and watch party) - $35.00

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/howl-at-the-moon-music-festi...

For information regarding overnight camping and RV parking, email thompsonplace115@gmail.com

"We are incredibly excited to feature more music, in Music City at this Woodstock-style, once-in-a-lifetime festival," explained Charles Howe, President and CEO of CHOMCO Productions, producers of the event. "Designed as a global countdown to the eclipse, our team is focused on bringing people together in an outdoor setting, to commemorate this once in a lifetime event."

The Howl at the Moon Music Festival is a rain or shine, three-day event that will include artists from multiple genres, camping for the family, and much more. This indie music festival is not just another Nashville music event, but the ultimate destination for all - whether fans of science or thearts - to experience something that will not happen again until 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.howlatthemoonfestival.com.

About the CHOMCO Productions (CHOMCO):

CHOMCO Productions has more than 30 years of experience developing music intensive festivals, as well as multiple television, movie, stage, convention, corporate, concert, and church projects. Serving clients in the areas of production, technical directing, live and studio audio engineering, location audio recording/mixing, in addition to serving various projects as camera operators and video editors.

Click to Share