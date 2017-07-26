News By Tag
Sports Tours International Announces Tours and Packages For Europe's 2018 Spring Cycling Classics
For 2018 they have announced four tours in three countries covering the first 4 'Monuments' of the cycling season: Milan San Remo in Italy; Tour of Flanders and Liege Bastogne Liege in Belgium; and Paris Roubaix in France.
Sports Tours International (https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/)
The Spring Classics jump start Sports Tours International's 2018 season which focuses on the world's most compelling cycling competitions such as Tour de France (https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
First on is Italy's Milan San Remopro race on Mar. 17, 2018, covering a distance of 293km. Guests can ride the Gran Fondo San Remo after watching the race. A travel package includes VIP access that is also available as a stand-alone option. A weekend travel package includes the opportunity to ride across the official finish line in San Remo ahead of the race arrival; on-site photographs;
Northern Belgium's 2018 Tour of Flandersopens with a Mar. 31 cyclosportive in advance of an Apr. 1 pro race famous for short, sharp climbs from Antwerp into the famous Muur van Geraardsbergen, the deciding climb for Philippe Gilbert's win in 2017. The final section follows the usual finishing circuit with the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg. Sports Tours International supports all four distance options and includes the opportunity to cycle the full 230 km from Antwerp. A three-night package from Friday to Monday is from £249 per person double, for bed and breakfast. Additional packages are offered. See:https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
In France the 2018 Paris Roubaix Pro Racecovers 257.5 km on Apr. 9. In this year's summer-like conditions, Belgian Greg van Avermaet won the 2017 "Queen of Classics" ahead of Szdenek Stybar and Sebastian Langeveld. Many consider this to be the best one-day classic cycling race to watch. Sports Tours International offers accommodation in Senlis, close to the start in Compiegne. Two nights is from £199 per person, double, and includes bed and breakfast, a sandwich and drink at the finish in the Roubaix velodrome and rep support.
A "Start to Finish Hospitality Experience" at £525 per person takes in the 2018 Paris – Roubaix including its finale at the Roubaix Velodrome from the comfort of the hospitality area. This is a great day of watching one of cycling's iconic cycling races. From the Start in Compiegne to the Finish at the Roubaix velodrome, guests will be at the heart of the drama enjoying this classic in an unparalleled environment. Hotel accommodation for 1, 2 or 3 nights is also available at a 4 star hotel in Roubaix at an additional cost. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
Back in Belgium, in the Wallonia region of the country, is the Apr. 21-22 Liege-Bastogne-
For more information, available packages, space availability and reservations please visit online: www.sportstoursinternational.com, email: sales@sportstoursinternational.co.uk, or call: (+44) 161 703 8161.
Sports Tours International is Europe's leading specialist in sports travel. Since inception in 1973 they have hosted thousands of participants and spectators at major sporting events worldwide. With the tagline, Fanatical about Sport, the company's initial roots came from a devotion to running when founder Vince Regan began taking runners to the NYC Marathon. Since the early 2000s, the company now embraces international cycling events and triathlon competitions, sports training camps and corporate hospitality. Clients often can participate in events with the pros and are encouraged to "unleash your inner hero" or when it's not possible to compete, there's the ability to be active spectators along the routes and "watch your heroes."
Sara Widness: 802.234.6704 / sara@widnesspr.com
Dave Wiggins: 720.301.3822 / dave@travelnewssource.com
