Are you Ready to Can Mobile Phone Spam?

NumberSleuth.com releases statistics and tips to avoid being a victim of SMS spam
 
 
Can the SMS Phone Spam
ATLANTA - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Mobile phones used to be a safe haven from robo-dialers and spam callers, but with random-dialing equipment dropping in price and a sharp increase in people providing cell phone numbers, the barriers are being removed for scammers. In fact, Kaspersky reported its anti-virus software detected 8,526,221 malicious installation packages on mobile phones in 2016 alone.The experts at Number Sleuth have gathered important statistics and a full list of tips in an easy to read infographic at www.numbersleuth.org/trends/phone-spam.

Statistics released by NumberSleuth.com show that the most common phone scam is a claim that you have won a gift card. The sender instructs you to follow certain steps in order to retrieve your alleged prize. Of course it's all a ploy to get the receiver to send personal information which they will use to either steal your identity or to get you to send money to them directly.

NumberSleuth.com reports that simply adding your cell phone number to the national Do Not Call registry is not enough. Mobile phone users should also take other precautionary steps like downloading security software onto their smartphones and reviewing their phone bill at the end of the month for any suspicious charges. Smartphone users are also encouraged to only download apps from reputable sources, like the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Included in the research released by NumberSleuth.com are important steps to take if someone receives a suspicious text. More valuable research and tips can be found at www.numbersleuth.org/trends/phone-spam.

