Bailey's Fine Jewelry Adds Watchmaker Jean Kauce to Cameron Village Store Staff

 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Jean Kauce, a Certified Master Watchmaker, has joined the staff at the Cameron Village location of Bailey's Fine Jewelry. Kauce's responsibilities will include overhaul and service, restoration of antique watches, chronographs and minute repeaters. Kauce is an expert at repairing fine Swiss timepieces.

Kauce's previous experience includes positions at Borsheim's Fine Jewelry, a 62,500 square foot luxury retail store owned by Warren Buffet in Omaha, and the Rolex Watch Center in Lancaster, PA. He also spent 11 years with UTAC in New York and eight years with Patek Phillippe in Geneva, Switzerland.  Kauce graduated from Gewerbeschule Grenche, a highly-esteemed watchmaker school in Switzerland.

"Having Jean join our staff is a huge asset to our company," said Clyde Bailey, president of Bailey's Fine Jewelry. "He brings with him years of experience and specialized skills that will be so valuable to our patrons. We're truly blessed to have him on board."

For more information on the watch repair capabilities at Bailey's, visit: https://www.baileybox.com/jewelry-services/watch-repair/.

About Bailey's Fine Jewelry
Founded in 1948, Bailey's Fine Jewelry is a family owned-and-operated company with stores in Raleigh, Rocky Mount and Greenville. The Cameron Village location in Raleigh is the largest jewelry store in North Carolina at 11,000 sq. ft. Bailey's offers jewelry from today's most esteemed designers, exquisite diamonds, estate jewelry, fashion accessories, fine timepieces and gifts. With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, personalized services include custom design, watch and jewelry repair, appraisal and bridal registry. Steeped in family tradition, Bailey's is one of the most well-regarded and innovative jewelry stores in North Carolina and is best known for its legendary Bailey Box. For more information, please call toll-free (866) 725-3111 or visit online at www.baileybox.com.

