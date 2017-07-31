 
Black Diamond PR Firm Announces New Client, Pop Artist, Shannie Ross

Black Diamond Public Relations Firm announces new client: Independent Pop songstress, Shannie Ross out of Houston, Texas.
 
 
Screen Shot 2017-07-31 at 10.05.56 AM
Screen Shot 2017-07-31 at 10.05.56 AM
 
HOUSTON - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Black Diamond Public Relations Firm, a full-scale entertainment PR firm, today announced it has been named publicist of record for Shannie Ross.

Ross recorded her first single at the age of fifteen. A year later, the budding talent exploded onto the scene with a full EP, 'One Six.' When she was seventeen, she released two singles, 'Try' and 'G.O.M.F,' both of which turned heads in the industry and continued the impressive growth Ross' fan base has had in recent years. Now at eighteen, Ross is still developing into a compelling and versatile artist worth keeping close tabs on.

In her teenage years, she has become a lauded part of the Houston music scene, even placing in a number of talent shows and performing at venues the likes of the House of Blues and Warehouse Live. Ross has also developed a UK-based following and she enjoys spending time in her community and giving back to it.

Moving forward into 2017, Ross shows no signs of slowing, as indicated by her recent partnership with Black Diamond PR Firm out of Dallas, Texas.

"Black Diamond PR has a fresh and innovative approach to marketing and branding. Shannie  has such a dynamic energy, one we are really looking forward to promoting and watching rise in the music industry," said Brandy Runyan, Black Diamond's CEO. "We are very proud to be working with her, she's a great addition to the Black Diamond Family."

Black Diamond PR prides it's self on a superior knowledge of publicity, public relations, and advertising in all fields of entertainment. Black Diamond Public Relations Firm advises and counsels with relation to the proper format for presentation of represented talent's artistic talent. Black Diamond PR is responsible for the determination, proper style, mood, setting, business, and characterization in keeping with the talent's overall image as publicity value is concerned.

"I'm excited to be working with Shannie & strategically showcasing her many talents, this is one young lady that is going places" said assigned Black Diamond PR Publicist, LeAnn Sellers.

www.blackdiamondfirm.com

https://www.facebook.com/Shannierossmusic/

https://www.reverbnation.com/shannieross

Media Contact
LeAnn Sellers
leann@blackdiamondfirm.com
***@blackdiamondfirm.com
Source:Black Diamond PR Firm
Email:***@blackdiamondfirm.com Email Verified
Tags:Shannie Ross, Black Diamond Pr Firm
Industry:Music
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Click to Share