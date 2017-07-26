News By Tag
Rapture - World Conquest - Released on Steam for PC and Mac
Tundra Games announces the arrival of Rapture - World Conquest to the PC and Mac on Steam. A god game about civilizations, miracles and destruction
http://store.steampowered.com/
Rapture - World Conquest is a fast paced real-time strategy game that puts you in the celestial shoes of a jealous god. Guide your followers through the ages and vanquish the unbelievers in the surrounding kingdoms. Send your armies to take over regions and expand your realm. Inspired by classic god games such as Civilization and Populous. Dozens of missions, achievements and unlockable content.
The title has garnered great reviews for the mobile version:
"4.5 out of 5 - ...there are plenty of world conquering strategy games out there, but this one has a fantastically frenetic pace that is perfect for on-the-go gaming." - TouchArcade.com
"Unlike other strategy games it gets your mind racing, reacting to what's happening, and before you realise it's all over and you're raring to go again." - Pocket Gamer
"Like Sid Meier's Civilization on a sugar rush, Rapture: World Conquest accelerates centuries of global conflict into mere minutes for a super-fast strategy experience the likes of which I've never seen." - IGN.com
To coincide with the Steam release a new update has been released for the mobile game - with new civilizations, new spacescapes, an updated user interface and improved miracle effects.
Download the mobile version here for free - Amazon https://goo.gl/
The trailer can be found here:https://youtu.be/
For further information, please email dan.c@tundragames.com. We're a friendly studio, please feel free to get in touch or chat on Twitter.
About Tundra
Tundra Games is an independent studio based in Oxford UK, made up of industry veterans Andrew Weinkove and Dan Collier. Andy and Dan have worked on many AAA titles including Skate It, Sims 3, FIFA, Madden, Angry Birds Star Wars, Angry Birds Go and Need for Speed. Their detailed bios can be found on the website and in the press kit.
