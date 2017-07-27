Country(s)
Industry News
Evolve IP Acquires Netherlands-Based Cloud Communications Provider Mtel
Acquisition of Leading European Contact Center and Unified Communications Firm Continues Company's Global Expansion
Mtel shares a common core market differentiator with Evolve IP; providing highly-tailored contact center solutions and custom integrations that meet the unique needs of a customer's business. They also provide an immediate physical presence and additional data centers in Europe, complementing Evolve IP's current capabilities in the United Kingdom, Israel and Australia. In addition, Mtel brings a significant number of on-continent technical, support, development and sales and marketing personnel to back the region's growth.
"We are very pleased to welcome Mtel's associates, customers and partners to the Evolve IP family," said Thomas J. Gravina, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Evolve IP. "Mtel has built a great business in the Netherlands and Germany and we are looking forward to growing the European market even further both organically and through M&A."
"The synergies between our two companies, including our shared blue-chip technology architecture, commitment to customer experience and the commonalities in our corporate culture make this acquisition an incredible fit," says Guy Fardone, President and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "We are looking forward to working closely with our new associates to develop new products and services that will grow the region and benefit all of Evolve IP's customers across the globe."
"We are very happy to be joining Evolve IP and excited to have new opportunities to expand the company's presence in the region," said Michiel van Dis, Chief Executive Officer of Mtel "Europe is ramping up quickly in the adoption of cloud communications services. Our shared focus on delivering custom solutions, coupled with our combined capabilities for developing new intellectual property, will allow businesses in Europe to quickly adopt best-of-breed contact center and hosted telephony services." IMAP Netherlands and Q Advisors acted as co-financial advisors to Mtel in connection with the transaction.
One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,500 enterprises and to more than 210,000 users in virtually every industry including: healthcare, finance, veterinary, legal, insurance, construction, technology, travel, and retail. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: disaster recovery, contact centers, IP phone systems / unified communications, virtual desktops, IaaS, and more.
WHY CUSTOMERS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP
The Cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for both cloud computing and communications;
ABOUT MTEL
Mtel offers a complete portfolio of smart ICT/telephone services for managing and monitoring your customer contact center. We provide these services in a Software-as-
Contact
Don Mennig
SVP Marketing
***@evolveip.net
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse