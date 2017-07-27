DBS IT Australia Reveals how Businesses can get the Most From Managed IT Services Providers

As business owners and CIOs around the world increasingly use managed IT services providers, DBS IT Australia has some top tips for how you can get the most out of these services.

-- As business owners and CIOs around the world increasingly use managed IT services providers,has some top tips for how you can get the most out of these services."Using a managed service provider for some of your IT services can be a huge benefit." A spokesperson for the company says. "More than just managing customer relationships and email hosting, having a managed IT services provider can free up your internal IT team so they can work on more strategic tasks and projects."But according to the Perth-based company, establishing a strategic partnership with your provider is crucial.Organisations continue to turn to managed IT services providers as part of collaborative arrangements with internal IT departments. These organisations are using managed services providers for IT functions such as customer relationship management applications, email hosting, backup and recovery, network monitoring, and storage.However, CIOs and business owners can often be tempted to bargain shop for their managed services. When looking for a managed IT services provider, businesses should resist the urge to choose solely on price."Choose MSPs that speak more about your business than the technology they use. You want to partner with a company that can tell you in real terms how their services will help you meet your goals. This is why a proven track record is so important- particularly customer testimonials."The DBS IT spokesperson warned.This year, many businesses will be looking for managed services providers to deliver more advanced services. These include business process outsourcing, application management, and cloud infrastructure management. According to, there has also been an increased demand for services around advanced application monitoring, business intelligence, and data analytics- all signs that businesses are increasingly incorporating big data analysis into their decision-making processes.One way for businesses to get the most out ofis by using managed services providers to complement their internal IT, instead of completely replacing it. This is particularly helpful for larger companies. By partnering with a managed services provider, existing IT staff can focus on important strategic projects."This elevates your IT staff, allowing them to focus on a cloud initiative or custom app development project- something more strategic. This is a win-win for IT teams, who are often burnt out from dealing with low-level, repetitive tasks. This is also important during a time when many companies are struggling to keep employees engaged, particularly in IT where developers are choosing job satisfaction over increased salaries." The spokesperson said.This is also an example of how the reasons that many businesses are using managed services providers are changing. In the past, the primary benefit was the cost savings associated with outsourcing some of these key tasks. Now, businesses are focused lesson cost benefits, and more on additional benefits such as increasing efficiency and generating revenue.