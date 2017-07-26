News By Tag
What benefits does a Gold Jasmin Certified cam studio offer?
There are a few workplaces today that are very well paid and where you are not fully exploited, one of them being in the online modeling industry.
1. Safety and stability
Studio 20 is the best live cam studio in the world, with a 17-year experience in live cam industry. We have numerous locations in Europe, North America, and South America and we enrich our live cam studio network every year. We offer credibility and stability to all our partners and, for sure, we will not disappear from the market like it happens with our live cam studios.
2. International recognition
Studio 20 is a Jasmin Gold certified cam studio, whose excellence was acknowledged at numerous festivals around the world. We always took the stage to be awarded the best live cam studio award in the world and our webcam models frequently won trophies for their performances:
3. Legality, transparency, and fairness
Studio 20, the first Jasmin Gold certified live cam studio, offers artist-performer contracts to all its webcam models, from the first day of work, and other bi-monthly additional paper, in which all the details regarding their activity are written, including the taxes paid to the Romanian state. The models can always check their fiscal history on ANAF's site. Money is rolled out in accounts opened on the models' names, at any Romanian bank. Studio 20 can always prove that some of our top webcam models, like Eva Sin, Devious Angel, Sasha Red or Raquelle Diva, win tens of thousands of euros a month. Anytime you want, during the interview or after being hired at the first Jasmin Gold certified live cam studio, you can ask for the accounting registers, to assure those winnings are real.
4. Personal trainer
You can be hired at Studio 20 even if you have no experience because we offer you a personal trainer, who will teach you for 5 days everything you need to know about webcam jobs, and who will also give you examples of role play, so you can test your accumulated knowledge. If you want, you can extend your training period, until you feel confident enough to start your activity as a webcam model.
5. Permanent support
We know that, in order to achieve your goals, you need non-stop support, so at this Jasmin Gold certified studio you will have at least 2 colleagues at your disposal at all times, so they can help you with anything you want, in maximum 35 minutes after you ask for help on Skype.
6. Glamor approach
At Studio 20, you can work in glamor modeling, if you don't want to get naked in front of the webcam. You can use your intelligence, and not your naked body, in order to seduce the paying members and win a lot of money. Glamor modeling is an excellent way for shy webcam models or for those who want to get used gradually with this area.
7. Marketing and promotion
If you don't want your acquaintances to find out about your webcam model profession, we guarantee you privacy. Nobody from our company will give out your personal information and you will be given a stage name. But if you publically assume your work at the first Jasmin Gold certified studio and need a lot of traffic, Studio 20 will help you promote your brand. This way, you will win money not only from chat but also from your personal site and affiliation programs.
8. Free individual courses
Unlike other live cam studios, Studio 20 offers its webcam models English, makeup, and general knowledge individual courses, so they can get as much attention as possible and assimilate info as quick as possible.
9. Financial help
Studio 20 helps you complete your makeup kit and wardrobe. If you work in this Jasmin Gold certified studio for at least 3 months, then those products are offered by Studio 20 for free. If you decide to leave within the first three months and don't respect your schedule, the equivalent of the products will be taken from your last wage. Also, after 6 months at Studio 20, you can access interest-free loans, directly from the company, which you can pay from the money you make on the online modeling sites you work for. You only need to bring 20% of the sum, and we will provide the rest of the amount. This way, you can fulfill the dream of having your own house, your personal car or pay for the plastic surgeries you've always wanted.
10. Fidelity bonuses
After 12 months in our Jasmin Gold certified studio, any webcam model benefits from consistent fidelity bonuses. If you stop working for more than a month, then the 12 months are calculated from the last big stop.
For more info, please visit http://www.studio20.live/
