Nachbeben Records presents Razal with his new EP 'Getting Me Nowhere'

Razal's style is a mix of technoid clubbeats and mystical rough vocals to discover in his debut EP on Nachbeben Records including a remix by Yapacc.

NBR001 is out now via Beatport, iTunes and many stores worldwide!

--was born in an artist family and grew up inand. In his childhood, he dealt with different musical directions, gradually developing his interest in electronic music. In 2013, he opened the lovingly designed bar Nachbeben in, Berlin, a meeting place for musicians and artists, where DJ's and producers from Berlin's music scene meet and play. During this time Razal worked intensively on his productions and extended the project to the labelOn the 28th of July 2017, his first EP '' has been released in cooperation with the Berlin-based producer, including four titles: 'Getting Me Nowhere', 'Wave Rider', 'Clockwork' and 'Wave Rider (Yapacc Remix)'. Razal's style is a mix ofand mystical rough vocals, aninterpretation with plenty of room for powerful melodies, driving basslines and multi-layered chords. More tracks are in production, we can be curious!Forvisit:https://www.facebook.com/NachbebenRecordshttps://soundcloud.com/user-832195682https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey_-9Tpi6FA