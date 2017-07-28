News By Tag
Nachbeben Records presents Razal with his new EP 'Getting Me Nowhere'
Razal's style is a mix of technoid clubbeats and mystical rough vocals to discover in his debut EP on Nachbeben Records including a remix by Yapacc.
On the 28th of July 2017, his first EP 'Getting Me Nowhere' has been released in cooperation with the Berlin-based producer Yapacc, including four titles: 'Getting Me Nowhere', 'Wave Rider', 'Clockwork' and 'Wave Rider (Yapacc Remix)'. Razal's style is a mix of technoid clubbeats and mystical rough vocals, an Eastern techno interpretation with plenty of room for powerful melodies, driving basslines and multi-layered chords. More tracks are in production, we can be curious!
