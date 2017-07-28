 
Nachbeben Records presents Razal with his new EP 'Getting Me Nowhere'

Razal's style is a mix of technoid clubbeats and mystical rough vocals to discover in his debut EP on Nachbeben Records including a remix by Yapacc.
 
 
NBR001 is out now via Beatport, iTunes and many stores worldwide!
BERLIN, Germany - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Razal was born in an artist family and grew up in Berlin and Paris. In his childhood, he dealt with different musical directions, gradually developing his interest in electronic music. In 2013, he opened the lovingly designed bar Nachbeben in Prenzlauer Berg, Berlin, a meeting place for musicians and artists, where DJ's and producers from Berlin's music scene meet and play. During this time Razal worked intensively on his productions and extended the project to the label Nachbeben Records.

On the 28th of July 2017, his first EP 'Getting Me Nowhere' has been released in cooperation with the Berlin-based producer Yapacc, including four titles: 'Getting Me Nowhere', 'Wave Rider', 'Clockwork' and 'Wave Rider (Yapacc Remix)'. Razal's style is a mix of technoid clubbeats and mystical rough vocals, an Eastern techno interpretation with plenty of room for powerful melodies, driving basslines and multi-layered chords. More tracks are in production, we can be curious!

For more information visit:

https://www.beatport.com/release/getting-me-nowhere/2058844
https://www.facebook.com/NachbebenRecords
https://soundcloud.com/user-832195682
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey_-9Tpi6FA



Media Contact
Dilek PR
www.dilekpr.com
+41789029711
info@dilekpr.com
Source:Dilek PR for Nachbeben Records
Email:***@dilekpr.com Email Verified
