Park Hyatt Seoul launches 'Sparkling Night' promotion

Offering 25% discount on high-quality booze after 9:00 PM at The Lounge

Sparkling Night at The Lounge

Contact

Park Hyatt Seoul

***@hyatt.com Park Hyatt Seoul

End

-- The best way to finish a hard day is with chilled champagne and enjoying the panoramic night view of the city. 'The Lounge' at Park Hyatt Seoul offers a new promotion 'Sparkling Night'.. Four types of snacks to go along with beverage will be prepared. The price of one glass is KRW 24,000, one bottle starts from KRW 61,000 and snacks start from KRW 12,000 (tax included/no service charge).From 9:00 pm to midnight, popular and famous champagne will be served at special prices such as "Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque" called the royal champagne priced at KRW 416,000 and "Billecart-Salmon, Extra Brut" priced at KRW 146,000 and more. Popular Italian sparkling wines are available at affordable prices as low as KRW 100,000. "Fantini Gran Cuvee Rose Swarovski" and "Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Rustico" are priced at KRW 82,000 and KRW 61,000, respectively. "Billecart-Salmon, Extra Brut" is also served by the glass (KRW 24,000).The snack menu includes, vegetable chips made of crispy fried fresh vegetables in season, French fries with special made aioli at Park Hyatt Seoul, Hanwoo shiitake Tteokgalbi(grilled short rib patties), and cheese plate. Sebastian Fischoeder, director of F&B, says, "We have paid special attention to pairing for beseemingness of the discounted beverages and each snack, and hope to give guests a chance to enjoy high-quality champagne and snacks made of ingredients of high quality at an affordable price".The Lounge stands out with its merging of modern and traditional ambience, reflecting creativity added to a Korean-style menu as well as providing a distinct experience. Federico Heinzmann, executive chef, and his team prepare a premium tea collection as well as modern Korean cuisine and dessert.: The Lounge (24floor): 2017 July 17 ~ August 31: 9:00 pm to midnight- Nine types of champagne, from KRW 138,000- Two types of sparkling wine, from KRW 61,000- One type of glass champagne, KRW 24,000- Four types of snack menu, from KRW 12,000: The Lounge 02 2016 1205