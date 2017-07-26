News By Tag
Park Hyatt Seoul launches 'Sparkling Night' promotion
Offering 25% discount on high-quality booze after 9:00 PM at The Lounge
From 9:00 pm to midnight, popular and famous champagne will be served at special prices such as "Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque" called the royal champagne priced at KRW 416,000 and "Billecart-Salmon, Extra Brut" priced at KRW 146,000 and more. Popular Italian sparkling wines are available at affordable prices as low as KRW 100,000. "Fantini Gran Cuvee Rose Swarovski" and "Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Rustico" are priced at KRW 82,000 and KRW 61,000, respectively. "Billecart-Salmon, Extra Brut" is also served by the glass (KRW 24,000).
The snack menu includes, vegetable chips made of crispy fried fresh vegetables in season, French fries with special made aioli at Park Hyatt Seoul, Hanwoo shiitake Tteokgalbi(grilled short rib patties), and cheese plate. Sebastian Fischoeder, director of F&B, says, "We have paid special attention to pairing for beseemingness of the discounted beverages and each snack, and hope to give guests a chance to enjoy high-quality champagne and snacks made of ingredients of high quality at an affordable price".
The Lounge stands out with its merging of modern and traditional ambience, reflecting creativity added to a Korean-style menu as well as providing a distinct experience. Federico Heinzmann, executive chef, and his team prepare a premium tea collection as well as modern Korean cuisine and dessert.
<Sparkling Night at The Lounge >
· Venue: The Lounge (24th floor)
· Period : 2017 July 17 ~ August 31
· Time : 9:00 pm to midnight
· Price and Menu :
- Nine types of champagne, from KRW 138,000
- Two types of sparkling wine, from KRW 61,000
- One type of glass champagne, KRW 24,000
- Four types of snack menu, from KRW 12,000
· Information and Reservation: The Lounge 02 2016 1205
· The Lougne website: http://www.seoul.park.hyattrestaurants.com/
Contact
Park Hyatt Seoul
***@hyatt.com
End
