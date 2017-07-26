News By Tag
Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Technologies Market Worth Over $13 Billion In 2017'
The lead analyst of the report said:
"High Pressure Processing (HPP) is a non-thermal method of food processing, which helps to inactivate the food pathogens and extend a product shelf life. One of the major benefits of food HPP is that the method allows maintaining the maximum level of natural nutrients and microelements found in a product, as well as the best of the flavour.
Health-driven consumers will be the major driving force of the food HPP market in the next ten years. Juices & beverages, fruits & vegetables, and meat & poultry will be the fastest growing submarkets. An increasing demand for minimally processed food will also contribute in a fast growth of sales in other submarkets such as seafood & fish, dips & sauces and dairy products."
The 149-page report contains 145 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the food HPP market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the world food HPP market with forecasts for 2 types of Food HPP equipment (horizontal and vertical food HPP equipment) and 7 different food Product Types (HPP meat & poultry, HPP Fruit & vegetable, HPP seafood & fish, HPP juices & beverages, HPP dips & sauces, HPP dairy, Other HPP foods) – discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Oceania, US, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Italy, UK, France, South Korea, Japan and China.
The 148-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regional and 10 national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 14 companies leading the Food HPP field in detail.
The Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Technologies Market 2017-2027: Top Companies Providing Pascalization, Bridgmanization Equipment & Tolling Services For Meat & Poultry, Fruit & Vegetable, Seafood & Fish, Juices & Beverages, Dairy, Sauces & Dips report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the food high pressure processing market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the food HPP industry.
