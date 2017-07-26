News By Tag
MBQ Magazine will unveil its first official cover at a private launch party
Men's Business Quarterly (MBQ) Magazine to host Launch Party
On newsstands throughout the United States
ATLANTA, GEORGIA: MBQ Magazine will unveil its first official cover at a private launch party located at The Gathering Spot on Friday, August 4th. Leading with a red carpet event featuring Atlanta's celebrities and with the Bespoke Fashion Show Extravaganza the evening will be a stylish star-studded celebration. This event will be a celebration of the first issue that is scheduled to be released on August 30th, 2017 on newsstands throughout the United States, including airports in Atlanta, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Miami, and New Orleans.
Created by one of Georgia's few, African-American film studio owners, Frank Lewis, of Lewis Finch Studios, MBQ Magazine will offer diverse and relevant business content as well as men's fashion, culture, and the overall reflection of the modern-day businessman. Lewis brings an extensive background in entrepreneurship and real estate. Investing in a new print, digital, and online magazine gives him the edge to mold a new mindset for the modern-day businessman. Lewis believes that success in business comes with the right mindset, which includes looking sharp and being confident.
Lewis says, "Readers can expect dynamic pieces on businessmen like Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, hedge-fund manager Phil Towns, hotel mogul Dr. Michael V. Roberts, and Berny Dohrmann, the owner of CEO Space International. And when it comes to fashion, the magazine will feature bespoke and European looks, as well as executive collections from designers like Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, Armani, Prada, and Calvin Klein".
The MBQ launch party, in partnership with Women of Wealth Magazine and Global Partners, will set the foundation for many events to come from MBQ Magazine, including the MBQ original, Conscious Capitalism Awards.
