 
News By Tag
* Business
* Fashion
* Investors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

MBQ Magazine will unveil its first official cover at a private launch party

Men's Business Quarterly (MBQ) Magazine to host Launch Party On newsstands throughout the United States
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business
Fashion
Investors

Industry:
Media

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATLANTA - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Men's Business Quarterly (MBQ) Magazine to host Launch Party

On newsstands throughout the United States

ATLANTA, GEORGIA:  MBQ Magazine will unveil its first official cover at a private launch party located at The Gathering Spot on Friday, August 4th.  Leading with a red carpet event featuring Atlanta's celebrities and with the Bespoke Fashion Show Extravaganza the evening will be a stylish star-studded celebration. This event will be a celebration of the first issue that is scheduled to be released on August 30th, 2017 on newsstands throughout the United States, including airports in Atlanta, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Miami, and New Orleans.

Created by one of Georgia's few, African-American film studio owners, Frank Lewis, of Lewis Finch Studios, MBQ Magazine will offer diverse and relevant business content as well as men's fashion, culture, and the overall reflection of the modern-day businessman. Lewis brings an extensive background in entrepreneurship and real estate. Investing in a new print, digital, and online magazine gives him the edge to mold a new mindset for the modern-day businessman. Lewis believes that success in business comes with the right mindset, which includes looking sharp and being confident.

Lewis says, "Readers can expect dynamic pieces on businessmen like Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, hedge-fund manager Phil Towns, hotel mogul Dr. Michael V. Roberts, and Berny Dohrmann, the owner of CEO Space International. And when it comes to fashion, the magazine will feature bespoke and European looks, as well as executive collections from designers like Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, Armani, Prada, and Calvin Klein".

The MBQ launch party, in partnership with Women of Wealth Magazine and Global Partners, will set the foundation for many events to come from MBQ Magazine, including the MBQ original, Conscious Capitalism Awards.

http://mensquarterlymagazine.com

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mbq-magazine-celebrity-launc...

Contact
MBQ Magazine
***@mbqmagazine.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mbqmagazine.com
Posted By:***@mbqmagazine.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Fashion, Investors
Industry:Media
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share