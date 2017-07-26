News By Tag
FMF Cleaning Services Summer Promotion
FMF Cleaning Services, a cleaning and maid agency company based in Dubai, UAE is having their summer promotion.
Here are the details of their summer promotion.
Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursdays
30 AED/Hr. minimum of 3 hours. This offer is without cleaning materials.
40 AED/Hr. minimum of 3 hours with the full set of cleaning materials. And 45 AED/Hr with a vacuum.
35 AED.Hr Overtime work without cleaning materials
45 AED/Hr Overtime work until 10 pm with a full set of materials.
Monday & Tuesday
28 AED/Hr minimum of 3 hours. This offer is without cleaning materials.
37 AED/Hr minimum of 3 hours with a full set of cleaning materials.
35 AED/Hr Overtime work without cleaning materials.
40 AED/Hr Overtime work until 10 pm with a full set of materials.
Friday (Weekend)
35 AED/Hr. minimum of 3 hours. This offer is without cleaning materials.
45 AED/Hr. minimum of 3 hours with a full set of materials.
40 AED/Hr. Overtime Work without cleaning materials
50 AED/Hr. Overtime work with a full set of materials.
SPECIAL DISCOUNTS on MONTHLY CONTRACTS. Avail great discounts and offers on all Residential and Commercial Services with DEDICATED MAIDS just for YOU.
To know more about the summer promotion, please visit https://fmfmaids.com or simply call +971 55 302 5755 and +971 43266622. This Summer Promotion will end until the end of August 2017.
About FMF Cleaning Services
We provide high-quality, expert and trained professional cleaners. We also provide detailed cleaning services for residential and commercial buildings, businesses, schools, governments institutions and other facilities. FMF Cleaning Services is the one professional cleaning services that simplify life by taking care of everything, so you can turn your attention to other matters.
Advisory: This press release is free to share with anyone, anywhere.
Contact
055 302 5755
***@fmfmaids.com
End
