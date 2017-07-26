 
FMF Cleaning Services Summer Promotion

FMF Cleaning Services, a cleaning and maid agency company based in Dubai, UAE is having their summer promotion.
 
 
SHEIK ZAYED ROAD, UAE - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- FMF Cleaning Services, a cleaning and maid agency company based in Dubai, UAE is having their summer promotion from 1st of July until the end of August 2017. FMF Cleaning Services offers you the lowest rate that you can get from cleaning. This offer is for Residential and Commercial. They can do cleaning services from your house, villa, apartment to your offices as well.

Here are the details of their summer promotion.

Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursdays

30 AED/Hr. minimum of 3 hours. This offer is without cleaning materials.
40 AED/Hr. minimum of 3 hours with the full set of cleaning materials. And 45 AED/Hr with a vacuum.
35 AED.Hr Overtime work without cleaning materials
45 AED/Hr Overtime work until 10 pm with a full set of materials.

Monday & Tuesday
28 AED/Hr minimum of 3 hours. This offer is without cleaning materials.
37 AED/Hr minimum of 3 hours with a full set of cleaning materials.
35 AED/Hr Overtime work without cleaning materials.
40 AED/Hr Overtime work until 10 pm with a full set of materials.

Friday (Weekend)
35 AED/Hr. minimum of 3 hours. This offer is without cleaning materials.
45 AED/Hr. minimum of 3 hours with a full set of materials.
40 AED/Hr. Overtime Work without cleaning materials
50 AED/Hr. Overtime work with a full set of materials.

SPECIAL DISCOUNTS on MONTHLY CONTRACTS. Avail great discounts and offers on all Residential and Commercial Services with DEDICATED MAIDS just for YOU.

To know more about the summer promotion, please visit https://fmfmaids.com or simply call +971 55 302 5755 and +971 43266622. This Summer Promotion will end until the end of August 2017.

About FMF Cleaning Services
We provide high-quality, expert and trained professional cleaners. We also provide detailed cleaning services for residential and commercial buildings, businesses, schools, governments institutions and other facilities. FMF Cleaning Services is the one professional cleaning services that simplify life by taking care of everything, so you can turn your attention to other matters.

FMF Cleaning Services is the one professional cleaning services that simplify life by taking care of everything, so you can turn your attention to other matters.  Our staffs are educated & professionally trained. They have a strong commitment to excellence and quality services. Our staffs are only LADY cleaners with a strong background in care taking and cleaning.

Contact
055 302 5755
***@fmfmaids.com
