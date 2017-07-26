Sanctions Lawyer David J. Brummond Joins Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC

Contact

-- International trade law firm Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC today added leading international sanctions lawyer David J. Brummond as Of Counsel in the firm's Washington D.C. office. Brummond joins the firm from DLA Piper LLP where he practiced sanctions law after serving as Senior Sanctions Advisor – Insurance for the United States Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) from 2006 to 2014.At Jacobson Burton Kelley, Brummond will work in tandem with firm members Doug Jacobson, Michael Burton and Glen Kelley to advise U.S. and non-U.S. companies and financial institutions on sanctions compliance and enforcement matters.Dave's knowledge of U.S. and international sanctions law and related compliance requirements, particularly in the insurance sector, will be a tremendous addition to our sanctions practice said Doug Jacobson, the firm's managing partner.In addition to his unique background and expertise with economic sanctions, Dave has over 40 years of experience in the insurance industry and its regulatory environment. Brummond previously served as legal counsel for the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program at the Treasury Department. Earlier in his career, he served as legal officer for various insurance trade groups, as well as general counsel and acting staff director for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the national organization of state insurance regulators.Dave will greatly enhance our ability to advise clients on the increasingly complex and global nature of insurance coverage for international trade transactions,added Glen Kelley.Michael Burton said Dave is a well-respected sanctions and insurance industry practitioner with a depth and breadth of experience that complements our existing sanctions practice.Dave was very well-respected while he was at OFAC and I am pleased that he is joining our firm, said Doug Jacobson. With our combined experience we are now even better able to provide our clients with solutions to their most complex sanctions and export compliance issues. Jacobson added that Dave's unique insight into the U.S. government's processes and sanctions programs will complement the firm's experience and capabilities in economic sanctions and international trade law.With offices in Washington, DC and New York, New York, Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC advises U.S. and non-U.S. companies on a wide variety of international trade issues, including compliance, investigations and audits, enforcement and transactional matters. The firm's practice areas include sanctions and export controls, anti-bribery, U.S. foreign investment reviews, customs, and trade remedies.Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC's attorneys are ranked in the leading international attorney guides, including Chambers and Partners and Who's Who Legal. Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC is a member of the Trusted Trade Alliance and has strategic alliance with MME, a Switzerland-based law and consulting firm, and with True Compliance Group a Los Angeles-based law firm. The firm was recently recognized by the publication WorldECR as one of the leading export controls law firms in the United States.Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLCInternational Trade Law1725 I Street, NW, Suite 300Washington, DC 20006Tel: 202.431.2407www.jbktradelaw.com