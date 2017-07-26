News By Tag
August Named "Carolina Music Awards Month" By Governor Roy Cooper
Awards show is largest and longest-running multi-genre award program on East Coast
"Ten years ago, we started with one goal - the mantra to honor Carolina music," said founder Omar J. McCallop. "We are supremely confident that our efforts throughout the years have done so. Its an absolute honor for the Governor and the State of North Carolina to acknowledge our 10 years of honoring Carolina music by naming August "Carolina Music Awards Month", I am still in disbelief".
This year, the celebrations will last all week long, with the launch of Carolina Music Week. Carolina Music Week will start on August 3rd with concerts at two Raleigh venues, Deep South and Imurj. On August 4th, there will be an Artists vs DJs Charity Basketball Game followed by a VIP social at the host hotel, the Sheraton in downtown Raleigh. Additional events will be added to the week long festivities.
Along with the Governor, the Carolina Music Awards has received acknowledgement and support from Carolina legends such as Randy Travis, Roberta Flack, Darius Rucker, John Custer and Petey Pablo. The music awards focuses on developing the music industry of the Carolina, by celebrating music from the region's past while encouraging growth in the future.
Tickets can be purchased from the Duke Energy Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster and start at $27.
Carolina Awards Host Hotel: Sheraton Downtown Raleigh (https://www.starwoodmeeting.com/
Official Website: www.CarolinaMusicAwards.com
Twitter - CMAwards
Facebook - Carolina Music Awards
ABOUT CAROLINA MUSIC AWARDS: The focus of the Carolina Music Awards is to recognize Carolina artists in Rock, Hip Hop, Youth, Bluegrass, Americana, Country and R&B. Co-Founded by Roberta Flack & Randy Travis, the Carolina Music Awards have garnered support from Darius Rucker, Petey Pablo, and others. The awards focus on one singular objective, the development of the music industry in the Carolinas while encouraging growth in our music, both present and future.
