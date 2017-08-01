News By Tag
* Theater
* Arts
* Gallery
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Nettles Artists Collective Perform Ulysses Episode #10 at Mathew Gallery
Multidisciplinary Latina-run theater and visual arts ensemble join a host of artists at Mathew Gallery in partnership with Montez Press to perform at annual exhibition.
NAC, an NYC-based artists collective run by Latinas devising and producing new works of visual and performance artists, will collaborate with seven multidisciplinary, visual, vocal, and choreographic performing artist members. The selection of artists is united by the recent completion of PanNYC 2017, a bi-annual intensive and open-session training residency facilitated by master artistic directors Enrique Pardo and Linda Wise, masters in choreographic theater and voice performance from France.
Balardini, along with Gio Mielle, Conor Fay, and Jenna Sophia, will perform multidisciplinary interpretations of Ulysses. Visual artists Roberta Fernandes and Fabiana Gomes will have featured work NAC welcomes musician and writer collaborator Brendan Smith, who directs the music and oversees the text work.
With a thirty-year stint in dramaturgy, choreographic theater performance, and directing, Balardini comments on the importance of author James Joyce's work given the current political and cultural climate. "Joyce's work is so complex that it is almost impossible to reduce it to any particular movement. Most important is how to read Joyce at any given time and how it reveals more about us than the author himself. Some of Joyce's main concerns, such as individuals' struggles against social pressure and the celebration of quotidian experience speak to all of us and of any era, even though, in Ulysses, Joyce focuses on a particular time of an almost symbiotic relationship between Ireland and England. That is a complex relationship of nationalism and independence and reveals the question of identity.
"In reality, the whole world now seems to hold on to cultural and political beliefs. We've all been shaken by the threat of despotism, specifically in the United States, not to mention my native Brazil, [which] is undergoing a tremendous shift in politics (and so far we don't know if it's better or worse). These challenging factors can create an imbalance in society's identity and sense of nationalism and, plainly, our sense of identity.
"I think that even though James Joyce doesn't make his political view explicit in Ulysses, the reader can feel the paradox for identity reassurance and the reliability that imperialism can offer. I am collaborating on this project because Joyce allows us to follow our thoughts as much as he allows himself in his writing of Ulysses—the material is one of my favorite works of modernist literature. Not only does it delve into human consciousness, it gets right into thoughts we all have down to the very moment. We are all excited to integrate Joyce's stream of consciousness style of writing into our own interpretation of the text and translate it to choreographic, vocal, and visual art for the final night. It's definitely a work of dramatic and comedic depth full of ellipsis, life, and humanity."
Montez Press will produce its annual editorial surrounding Ulysses to be published in 2018. The invitation link can be viewed here: https://ulysses.splashthat.com/
###
About Debora Balardini (www.deborabalardini.com) -
Debora Balardini is the co-founder of PUNTO Space, Nettles Artists Collective, and Group.BR. With 30 years of unwavering commitment to the arts, expression, and movement, Debora Balardini (La Frontera – The Border) has traveled beyond craft to her calling as a global performer, educator, director, and producer. She is also one of the newest members of the League of Professional Theater Women and is currently a Brazilian International Press Award 2017 Best Actress nominee for the production she co-created, co-produced, and performed, Inside the Wild Heart, as seen in IR tv, Industry Rules, The Miami Herald, The Story Exchange, Cheapism, Trendy Trippin', Mushaka's Motivational Monday/Huffington Post blog, On Deck with Lucy, and Business News Daily.
Nettles Artists Collective, Producer (http://nettlesartists.com/
Nettles Artists Collective (NAC), founded by Debora Balardini and Sandie Luna, is a New York-based, award-winning artists collective. The Latinas-run organization devises and produces new collaborative, multidisciplinary works. NAC is comprised of immigrant artists, performers, and producers with a mission to imbue the American performing arts scene with authentic global voices and universal vision. The collective carries a commitment to diversify the U.S. audience through the donations of tickets to people that would not otherwise have access to, or be exposed to, theater. For ten years NAC has worked to create an approach to theater that is transparent, permeable, and constantly changing. Instead of fighting against prejudice, they celebrate differences. NAC is currently a resident at PUNTO Space.
About Mathew Gallery (http://www.mathew-
Mathew Gallery is a German-based gallery in New York City for contemporary art objects. Artists represented by Mathew: Heike-Karin Foell / Ken Okiishi / Megan Francis Sullivan / Nicolas Ceccaldi / Nina Koennemann / Robin Bruch / Than Hussein Clark / Villa Design Group
Contact
Debora Balardini
***@nettlesartists.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 01, 2017