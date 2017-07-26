 
Brand Explainers Gives an Insight on Which Video Format is Best For Your Business

Nowadays, while devising an online marketing strategy, one cannot undermine the importance of videos. Brand Explainers discusses about the two most commonly used formats for corporate videos.
 
 
PHOENIX - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the last few years, videos have emerged as an integral part of the marketing strategy across the world. Considering the fact there are is a gamut of video formats out there, companies often find themselves in a dilemma as to which format is the most suited one for their business. The Director of Brand Explainers, a reputed explainer video production company throws light on this subject and explains how to decide the best format for corporate videos.

He says, "At the outset, it is important to understand your target audience, the message you wish to put forth, and the overall objective of the video. Once you have defined all of these, it will be easier to decide between animated and live action videos. Without further ado, let us understand the difference between the two formats. Animation is generally used for explainer videos, which are meant to describe the features of a product/service. It helps in breaking complex product details into easy to digest information. They can also be used for product overviews, how-to demo, and promotional sales. On the other hand, live action is a perfect option for face-to-face presentations. It helps in giving a face to the company and is best used in cases of events, announcements, broadcasts, web commercials, customer reviews, company culture/philosophy, and case studies."

Commenting on the types of animated presentations, he says, "There are several varieties to choose from. By approaching a reliable video explainer company, one can opt for the 2D Motion Graphic Animation, a traditional format, which makes use of height and width of illustrations. In a 3D format, all the 3 dimensions, i.e. height, width, and depth are used. Whiteboard presentations make use of a hand which draws images on a whiteboard. Then there is the kinetic typography format, which works on the principle of moving text. Stop motion is a technique which enables physical movement of an object. Lastly, the interactive video is one, which interacts with viewers and lets them select the path of the video."

He continues, "There is also another option which offers a mixture of both the formats. It basically has someone doing the talking on behalf of the company, and along with that, some animated symbols and text are also used. So, it offers a humanized yet entertaining visual. Those who wish to create a corporate video can approach us and we shall be glad to help them out with their video marketing requirements. We are the most esteemed animated video makers in the country and bring with us an extensive experience and expertise in this field." For More Info - http://www.brandexplainers.com/

