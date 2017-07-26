 
Party Bus Rentals Can Be More Affordable Than One May Realize at First

It's not just about choosing the cheapest company out there, but how you spread the cost around.
 
 
D.C., Wash. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- – One of the main reasons why so many people discount party bus rentals for certain special occasions, like prom, a bachelor or bachelorette party, or even weddings is because of the cost. A true, genuine party bus is truly something to behold.

What is it?

The most common description is of a rolling nightclub. It should have open leather seating, a flatscreen TV and DVD player for entertainment, a state-of-the-art sound system where guests can play their favorite music as loud as they want, incredible lighting they can control, and an open bar they can stock, if they are all of legal drinking age, and if they so choose.

Because this vehicle is state-of-the-art all the way around, as long as it is a genuine party bus, it costs more than the traditional limousine or minibus rental. A party bus rental can cost several thousand dollars for an entire day, or less for just a few hours.

There are ways people can spread the cost around, though.

When people are considering party buses for rent, it's absolutely essential they get a guarantee from the company they hire that they will get a true, genuine party bus. Unfortunately, there are numerous small companies just starting out that take old buses, school buses, blackout the windows, change a few things inside, and maybe add some light cans and call it a party bus, but that's not offering the true experience.

Whether it's for a party bus for kids on prom, a birthday celebration, or some other special occasion, spreading the cost around among parents or people who will be celebrating the special occasion together can make it even more affordable than a traditional limousine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qR9xKedZuuI



Nationwide Chauffeured Services has been providing the best, safest and most incredible party buses to clients for more than two decades. Their website, to see some of the interior of these party buses and to make a reservation online is www.nationwidecar.com. Their 24/7 phone number to make reservations, ask questions, or even make changes to an itinerary is 800.942.6281.

About Nationwide Chauffeured Services:

Nationwide Chauffeured Services is one of the leading transportation companies in the entire country. They are one of the only ones to provide 24 hour a day, 7 day week customer service, immediate billing, and short notice availability. They also offer complementary bottled water and mints for all of their limo guests, and complementary bottled water for all bus guests, upon request. They continue to remain dedicated to being the safest and most reliable transportation service anywhere in the United States.

