Godrej Evoke: A premium development by a premium brand at a prime location
Spread over 100 acres of humongous land area, Godrej Golf Links Evoke is an exclusive hub of 4 BHK palatial villas varying in sizes from 2359 sq. ft. to 4690 sq. ft. The homes offer scenic views of the incredibly maintained open green landscapes and the extensive golf course.
The awe-inspiring development Godrej Golf Links Evoke Phase 2 helps you lead a happy and healthy life with its plenty of lifestyle amenities that include a 9-hole signature golf course, well-maintained & beautifully manicured landscaped greens, an expansive club house, play area for children, swimming pool, 4 mini clubs, a golf academy, sand pits, and special security with dog guards. There is something or the other planned for every member of the family.
Located at an amazing location of Sector 27, Greater Noida the property enjoys proximity to landmark locations like The Buddha International Circuit which is country's most remarkable sports arena for F-1 Racing. The upcoming International Airport at Jewar, proposed night safari and upcoming metro station is also at a brief driving distance from this marvelous residential venture. The place is easily accessible from DND Flyway, FNG Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and Yamuna Expressway.
The classy living spaces are available at a splendid price range starting from Rs 1.50 crores and extending up to Rs 3.40 crores.
Noida is a booming realty destination that witnesses a fast and furious growth & development. It is well-connected to other important parts of Delhi-NCR. This project due to its perfect location, excellent connectivity, and best-in-class facilities & comforts is one of the most coveted addresses of the city that will flaunt beautifully designed green spaces to offer you a blissful living experience. Get More information only on https://www.360realtors.com/
