Extentia Breakfast Talk: 'Women and the Will to Lead'

End

-- Sunita Shetty, co-founder of BreadCrumbsCo, a coach, and learning facilitator on important issues of diversity and inclusion at the workplace, led the breakfast talk at Extentia on July 27. The session addressed challenges that women face and how they can employ their full potential to make a difference.Ms. Shetty, narrating her own experiences, spoke about how women need to seek challenges, take risks, and pursue their goals with gusto. She highlighted that tasks do not have a gender and women need to shatter stereotypes by pursuing their careers with utmost confidence and passion. The well-attended talk concluded with a Q&A session and left the audience inspired.Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.https://www.facebook.com/Extentia | https://twitter.com/extentia | https://www.linkedin.com/ company/extentia- information- tec...