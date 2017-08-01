News By Tag
Kessels Turbines pushes for market leadership in low pressure steam turbine manufacturing
With manufacturing picking up in India, thanks largely to the "Make in India" campaign, the demand for steam engines has gone up. Steam Engines are the essential part of a large industry for power generation and other heavy mechanical work.
Kessels has developed an expertise for manufacturing low pressure steam turbines in form of Condensing and Back Pressure turbine types. Kessels low pressure turbines have been a huge success with PRDS (Pressure Reducing and Desuperheating Station) and PRV (Pressure reducing Valve) stations in process plants. Such turbines can operate with low pressure and even saturated steam from existing boilers in Industrial plants, without needing any expensive changes in boilers. Not only are the capital costs of these machines low, the operating cost of installing these machines are even lower. The typical ROI for these installations is around 3-4 months.
Kessels Engineering Works Pvt Ltd has a global presence with offices and manufacturing units in eight cities around the world. Their mission is to become an Engineering Enterprise of the highest order, committed to the needs of its clients world over and achieving excellence in the process. he group has seen unprecedented success over the years in the field of Designing, Manufacturing and installing Steam Turbines in various industries vie; Sugar, Steel, Paper, Chemical and Nuclear; up to a single installed capacity of 30000KW. Kessels now has steam turbines and exalted clientele in Fiji, Vietnam, Pakistan, Nepal, Argentina, Korea, Trinidad & Tobago, Oman, Uganda, Bangladesh, Peru, U.A.E, Kenya and some other countries.
It is not just about steam turbines, Kessels also installs complete STG (Steam turbine generator) sets. Since going into operations in 1987, Kessels has pioneered the science and art of making turbines and STGs in the range of 5KW to 30 MW. Their turbines are being used in Sugar mills, Rice mills, Textile factories, Nuclear power plants, Thermal power plants, Fertilizer industry, Steel Plants, Cement industry, Dairy and Agro productions, Distilleries, Pharmaceuticals and many more.
Kessels is ready to support the growth of Indian manufacturing sector faster and better than ever before to collectively script tales of development and prosperity. International projects are also in full swings in multiple foreign locations. So it is high time Kessels Turbines push for leadership in steam turbine manufacturing in India.
