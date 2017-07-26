Congestive Heart Failure Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017

P&S Market Research2

-- Prevalence of congestive heart failure is witnessed to have increased, especially in Asia-Pacific and American region, due to rapid change in lifestyle of people, which in turn is results in various lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Additionally, other factors such as, sedentary nature of job, high cholesterol diet intake, lack of exercise, pollution, are also contributing to the increasing incidence of congestive heart failure, across the globe. The therapeutic pipeline for congestive heart failure is expected to grow in the next few years on account of increasing participation of various multinational pharmaceutical companies for the development of novel drugs, to be used in the treatment of congestive heart failure. According to the latest WHO report, it is estimated that there are around 26 million people suffering from problem of congestive heart failure, worldwide, with nearly 5.8 million cases having been registered in the U.S. only.Congestive heart failure is a chronic progressive condition which affects the pumping power of the heart muscle. It is the stage where fluids build up around the heart and leads to inefficient pumping of blood to various organs of the body. Heart has four chambers; the upper half of the heart has two atria and the lower half of the heart has two ventricles. The ventricles pump blood to our body organs and tissues and the atria receives blood as it circulates back from the rest of the body. Insufficient supply of blood from the ventricles, to the organs in the body, leads to congestive heart failure. Of the four different classes of congestive heart failure, in class I and II, the individuals do not experience any major symptoms, and the problem of congestive heart failure can be controlled by making lifestyle changes, meditation and exercise. However, in the class III and IV stages, the patient's condition is severe and the problem can only be controlled through proper treatment. There are many symptoms of congestive heart failure including irregular heartbeat, fatigue, shortness of breath, edema, chest pain, wheezing, fainting and weight gain.Some of the companies having a pipeline of congestive heart failure therapeutics includeGlaxosmithkline plc, Amgen Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Co, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research and Development, LLC, Scios, Inc., Quantum Genomics SA, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb etc.