The Quarantined EP features Multi-Platinum, Super Producer and Prepares for International Tour
Sean Martin, founding member and lead of The Quarantined, recently made the decision to rerecord 'Antiquate Hate' by multi-platinum and super-producer 'G1'. This decision came from the fact that G1 has a passion for rock n' roll, guitar, real drum beats, and quality production. He is known for his work with Snoop Dogg, Will Smith, Dr. Dre, and many other hip-hop/R&
'G1' praises Sean and The Quarantined, "I chose to work with Sean because I like how he has the rawness of rock n' roll with the influence of hip-hop. I've seen it done before, but not on the level that he brings. He is able to bring together a finished product that is almost amazingly perfect. The introduction to a new sound is here, and I'm excited to see how the rest of the world will embrace it."
Fans have an incredible opportunity to become a part of one of the most innovative independent musical marketing campaigns of this year by downloading this album. The Quarantined is on the search for Patient Zero, or in other words, their ultimate fan. Once the album is downloaded, they will be able to have early access to a patient card to join friends and other fans around the world. The search brings gorilla street style and digital interactive competitions for concert tickets, merchandise, exclusive meet & greets with other celebrities, and eventually; the title of being Patient Zero. To learn more about the campaign and The Quarantined, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/
To order the EP and be a part of Patient Zero, find it on iTunes.
The Quarantined is represented under Evolve Management Group and Cre8tive Impact.
