3D data files of linebushing available for free
We published on our download page 3D drawings of all our line bushings (screw able, pluggable and 2-path) for free use at your side.
Especially development departments are always under time pressure to finish their work.
We know by a lot of requests that R&D department like to work with 3 D drawings during the development of new products.
To accelerate your work at those departments we published our line bushings in the often used STP file format, which is compatible to most 3D CAD programs.
You will find the most important line bushing sizes at our download page of the Quintex homepage.
The drawings with all dimensions are available for screw able, pluggable and 'two-path' (a pluggable within a screw able adapter) line bushing.
The use is free, but you must take care that our logo remains at the drawing. This will not have any effect on the dimensions and R&D work.
We hope that this service will help you with your daily work and to make sure you will not fight size problems after product development.
Just open our download page ( https://www.quintex.eu/
By publishing those CAD files we want to show that service is a very important part of our company culture.
If you have any problems with the download or use of these files, please contact the line bushing department.
You will find all contacts on our homepage
('We' page : https://www.quintex.eu/
If you find this useful, please share this article or our homepage with other users.
Contact
Quintex Gmbh
www.quintex.eu/
+49(0)9343 61300
info@quintex.info
End
