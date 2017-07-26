 
News By Tag
* 3d Drawings
* Line Bushing
* Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lauda-Koenigshofen
  Baden-Württemberg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

3D data files of linebushing available for free

We published on our download page 3D drawings of all our line bushings (screw able, pluggable and 2-path) for free use at your side.
 
 
3D CAD drawing of line bushing
3D CAD drawing of line bushing
LAUDA-KOENIGSHOFEN, Germany - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Time is money -- a very old phrase but still working.
Especially development departments are always under time pressure to finish their work.

We know by a lot of requests that R&D department like to work with 3 D drawings during the development of new products.
To accelerate your work at those departments we published our line bushings in the often used STP file format, which is compatible to most 3D CAD programs.
You will find the most important line bushing sizes at our download page of the Quintex homepage.
The drawings with all dimensions are available for screw able, pluggable and 'two-path' (a pluggable within a screw able adapter) line bushing.
The use is free, but you must take care that our logo remains at the drawing. This will not have any effect on the dimensions and R&D work.
We hope that this service will help you with your daily work and to make sure  you will not fight size problems after product development.
Just open our download page ( https://www.quintex.eu/en/downloads.html ), scroll down to '3D drawing/files for your development (step files)', open it and download the drawing you need.

By publishing those CAD files we want to show that service is a very important part of our company culture.

If you have any problems with the download or use of these files, please contact the line bushing department.
You will find all contacts on our homepage
('We' page : https://www.quintex.eu/en/team_en.html )

If you find this useful, please share this article or our homepage with other users.

Contact
Quintex Gmbh
www.quintex.eu/en
+49(0)9343 61300
info@quintex.info
End
Source:Quintex GmbH
Email:***@quintex.info Email Verified
Tags:3d Drawings, Line Bushing, Development
Industry:Industrial
Location:Lauda-Koenigshofen - Baden-Württemberg - Germany
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quintex PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share