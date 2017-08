3D data files of linebushing available for free

We published on our download page 3D drawings of all our line bushings (screw able, pluggable and 2-path) for free use at your side.

--Especially development departments are always under time pressure to finish their work.We know by a lot of requests that R&D department like to work with 3 D drawings during the development of new products.To accelerate your work at those departments we published our, which is compatible to most 3D CAD programs.You will find the most important line bushing sizes at our download page of the Quintex homepage.The drawings with all dimensions are available for screw able, pluggable and 'two-path' (a pluggable within a screw able adapter) line bushing.The use is free, but you must take care that our logo remains at the drawing. This will not have any effect on the dimensions and R&D work.We hope that this service will help you with your daily work and to make sure you will not fight size problems after product development.Just open our download page ( https://www.quintex.eu/ en/downloads.html ), scroll down to '3D drawing/files for your development (step files)', open it and download the drawing you need.By publishing those CAD files we want to show that service is a very important part of our company culture.If you have any problems with the download or use of these files, please contact the line bushing department.You will find all contacts on our homepage('We' page : https://www.quintex.eu/ en/team_en.html If you find this useful, please share this article or our homepage with other users.