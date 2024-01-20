News By Tag
Market Survey Report Examines Global Healthcare Biometrics Market CAGR of 20.1% 2024
Global healthcare biometrics market has accounted to market revenue of USD 1.4 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period 2016 to 2024.
Healthcare Biometrics Market – Market Segmentation:
The Healthcare biometric market is segmented based on product type into single factor authentication, two factor authentication and multi factor authentication. Single factor authentication dominates the market with more than 70% of the market; however two factor authentications is expected to grow with the highest CAGR 23.4% in the forecast period 2016 to 2024.
Based on applications the healthcare biometrics market is segmented into healthcare record security, patient tracking, remote patient monitoring, workforce management and, others.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:
· North America
· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· South America
· Middle East and Africa.
The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Some of the major players operating in this market are
1. PalmSecure Biolock
2. PalmSecure ID Match
3. PalmSecure TrueIdentity
4. NEC Corporation
5. 3M Cogent, Inc.
6. Safran S.A.
7. Crossmatch Technologies, Inc.
8. Impravata, Inc.
9. Suprema, Inc.
10. Lumidigm
11. ZKteco, Digital Persona
12. Bioconnect
13. Thales S.A.
14. Fulcrum biometrics
15. M2SYS, LLC
