Market Survey Report Examines Global Healthcare Biometrics Market CAGR of 20.1% 2024

Global healthcare biometrics market has accounted to market revenue of USD 1.4 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Contact

Ankit Singh

SEO

+1-888-387-2818

sales@databridgemarketresearch.com Ankit SinghSEO+1-888-387-2818

End

-- Global Healthcare Biometrics Market, By Product Type (Single Factor Recognition (Fingerprint, Face, Palm, Others), Two factor Recognition, Multi Factor Recognition), By Application (Healthcare Record Security, Patient Tracking, Remote Patient Monitoring, Workforce Management, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Organizations, Research & Academic Institutes), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World) – Trends and Forecast to 2024Healthcare Biometrics Market – Market Segmentation:The Healthcare biometric market is segmented based on product type into single factor authentication, two factor authentication and multi factor authentication. Single factor authentication dominates the market with more than 70% of the market; however two factor authentications is expected to grow with the highest CAGR 23.4% in the forecast period 2016 to 2024.Based on applications the healthcare biometrics market is segmented into healthcare record security, patient tracking, remote patient monitoring, workforce management and, others.Report AccessBased on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:· North America· Europe· Asia-Pacific· South America· Middle East and Africa.The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.Some of the major players operating in this market are1. PalmSecure Biolock2. PalmSecure ID Match3. PalmSecure TrueIdentity4. NEC Corporation5. 3M Cogent, Inc.6. Safran S.A.7. Crossmatch Technologies, Inc.8. Impravata, Inc.9. Suprema, Inc.10. Lumidigm11. ZKteco, Digital Persona12. Bioconnect13. Thales S.A.14. Fulcrum biometrics15. M2SYS, LLCInquiry before BuyingRelated ReportGlobal Hemostats Market- Trends and Forecast to 2024Global Hemostats Market, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), By Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2024http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/medical-devices/general-surgery-medical-devices/global-hemostats-market-trends-forecast-2024/About Data Bridge Market Research:Data Bridge Market Research (http://databridgemarketresearch.com/)set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.Contact:Ankit SinghData Bridge Market ResearchTel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comInvestor: investors@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Blog http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/