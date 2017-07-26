News By Tag
Quartz Worktops from AMR Granite Wins Hearts
The popular worktops manufacturer, AMR Granites, earns praise for its quartz worktops after gaining the spotlight for its granite worktops.
Kitchen worktops made of granite used to be the most popular choice of the people. However, with the advent of quartz worktops in Brighton, the popularity has swayed towards it. AMR Granite produces the highest quality of kitchen worktops made of quartz. Quartz is a commonly found stone and when it is mixed with pigments and high-grade polyester resins it turns into a very attractive piece of work suitable for adorning kitchen counters.
AMR Granite started as worktop manufacturer in Sussex and soon became famous in the southeast region of UK for its marvellous work. It has a passionate team of designers and fabricators who are experienced in this field. The company now offers worktop manufacturing and installation services all over UK. Other than granite and quartz, it specialises in working with marble, slate, and limestone. The official spokesperson of the company told us in an interview, "Our expansion is the result of the hard work of our team. They must get the credit for providing good customer service and retaining customers. The skilled professionals have produced quartz worktops in Essex, which are cheaper and still look beautiful. That makes it so popular among clients."
Customers looking for an alternative to granite worktops can easily opt for quartz worktops for its qualities that are similar to the former. The spokesperson added in this context, "The quartz we use is obtained from the most reputed suppliers in UK. Quartz worktops are durable and long lasting just like their granite counterparts. They are easy to maintain and come in stylish colours. However, our team of experts assists homeowners in examining different worktop materials and then choose the one matching to their needs."
Skilled artisanship and experienced workers coupled up with competitive pricing and latest technologies are the factors that contribute to AMR Granite's success. It has gained praise for the variety of services it provides apart from kitchen worktops like bathroom vanity tops, fireplaces, and hearths.
About the company
AMR Granite is a leading kitchen worktop manufacturer and installer based in Sussex, UK. The company has a wide base of customers across UK. Customers can get in touch with them at their kitchen showroom at Crawley, Sussex or visit their website www.amrgranite.co.uk.
AMR Granite Ltd
01293 550 184
***@amrgranite.co.uk
