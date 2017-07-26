 
How to get a refund from spirit airlines

 
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- SIMPLE STEPS TO GET THE REFUND FROM SPIRIT AIRLINES

If you have got the tickets for the spirit airlines but now due to some issues you are not able to stick to the travelling then you can go for cancelling your tickets in order to save get the refund of the money that you have invested in the tickets. You need to first of all know that you will only be eligible for the refund if you are applying fro a flight that has not been departed yet. If not so then you can not request for it.

Now the simple steps that you need to follow to claim refund from spirit airlines is as follows:-

So to claim the refund you have to cancel your tickets before the scheduled departure time of the flight.

And the amount that you will get as refund would completely depend upon the fare that you have purchased the tickets for.

You can also claim the refund in case the airline cancel your flight and in that case the airline by itself provides you the booking in the next possible flight as the compensation.

So to apply the claim you need to visit the official site of the spirit airlines and then need to tap on the cancel the reservations option.

Followed by submitting the required data like the confirmation number of the ticket as well as the last name of the passengers etc.

Once you do as as written above you will get your money back but just in case this does not happens then you have to simply talk to the travel agent from the company by calling them on spirit airlines phone number.

http://www.reservationsdeal.com/flights/spirit-airlines-nk

Email:***@reservationsdeal.com
Tags:Spirit Airlines Reservations, Spirit Airlines Booking
Industry:Travel
Location:Beverly Hills - Florida - United States
