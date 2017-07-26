News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brite Smiles Introduces Dr. Lisa Edstrom
Dr. Lisa Edstrom joined the Brite Smiles Dental Care staff in 2010. Dr. Edstrom grew up in Burnsville, MN and after graduating from Apple Valley High School attended the University of Saint Thomas for her undergraduate work, along with participating on the volleyball team. After three years of attending UST, Dr. Edstrom was accepted into the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry's early admission program where she obtained her doctor of dental surgery degree.
Dr. Edstrom stated "I strive to provide a relaxing and fun environment for all of our patients. I understand that going to the dentist can be difficult and uncomfortable for some, which is why I really try to ensure that all of my patients are as comfortable as possible. It is my goal to reshape my patients' perceptions of the dental office and to provide an exceptional experience to all of our patients."
Dr. Edstrom places a high priority on continuing education and considers it to be of the utmost importance to stay current in the continually changing dental field. She has received extensive additional training in orthodontics, implantology, soft tissue grafting, occlusion (bite) issues, root canals, extractions, and treating sleep apnea and TMJ.
Dr. Dennis Simmons, owner of Brite Smiles, stated "Brite Smiles Dental Care has been an excellent fit for Dr. Edstrom because of the tremendous amount of technology we have to offer, as well as the variety and multitude of services that are available to our patients. And her spirit and attitude have been a real addition to our practice."
Dr. Dennis Simmons graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1976, receiving the Class Honor in prosthetics – dentures partial and full. Since then, he has participated in over 3,000 hours of continuing education courses, focusing primarily on cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, dental implants and implant-supported restorations, orthodontics, extractions, crown/bridge, root canals, bite and TMJ disorders and sleep apnea. For his studies, he has been honored with the status of "Diplomate" from the International Congress of Oral Implantology and the International Osseous (bone) Integration Society. For more information on dental services from Brite Smiles Dental Care, visit http://britesmilesdentalcare.com, or call 952-891-8484.
Contact
Brie Smiles Dental Care
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse