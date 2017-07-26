News By Tag
Global Stevia Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – New Report by Daedal Research
The report entitled "Global Stevia Market provides analysis of the global stevia market, with detailed analysis of market growth rate, value, market share and volume. The brief analysis of B2B purity stevia market is also provided in the report.
Tate & Lyle, PureCircle Ltd., Cargill and GLG Life Tech are some of the key players operating in the global stevia market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Company Coverage
Tate & Lyle
PureCircle Ltd.
Cargill
GLG Life Tech
Executive Summary
Sweeteners are the alternatives of sugar and are low in calories in comparison. Sweeteners are now more preferred over consumption of sugar, as the latter leads to many health issues such as high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes, etc. Asparteme, cyclamate, saccharin, stevia, sucralose, mogrosides, high fructose corn syrup, etc. are few types of sweeteners currently available in the market.
Out of all sweeteners, Stevia is the most accepted natural sweetener as it is low in calorie. Stevia is widely popular and is offered in various forms such as stevia extracts, fresh stevia leaves, liquid concentrates and dried leaves. Stevia sweetener comprises of many advantages like it is very safe for diabetic population, it is cost effective, lowers blood pressure and is widely accessible.
Stevia has some disadvantages too- like it is not recommended for pregnant women, etc. Also, stevia exhibit few side effects like allergic reactions to some people, reactions in digestive system, possible drug interaction, kidney toxicity and other side effects.
Global stevia market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). Global stevia market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing awareness for low-calorie consumable products, supportive government initiatives, increasing product visibility in retail market, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, slow production rate, competition from other sweeteners, lacks ability to sweeten mass market products, etc. Few new market trends are new products launch, demand for antioxidants, demand for organic stevia, etc.
List of Figures:
Figure 1: Types of Sugar
Figure 2: Types of Sweeteners
Figure 3: Varieties of Stevia
Figure 4: Advantages and Disadvantages of Stevia
Figure 5: Side Effects of Stevia
Figure 6: Global Sweetener Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 7: Global Sweetener Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 8: Global Sweetener Market by Segment; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 9: Global Sweetener Market Segment Comparison by Growth Rate; 2017-2021 (Percentage, %)
Figure 10: Global Stevia Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 11: Global Stevia Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 12: Global Stevia Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousands of Tonnes)
Figure 13: Global Stevia Market by Volume; 2017-2021 (Thousands of Tonnes)
Figure 14: B2B Purity Stevia Market Share in Total Stevia Market; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 15: B2B Purity Stevia Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 16: B2B Purity Stevia Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 17: Stevia Awareness by Country; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 18: Global Diabetic Population; 2012-2016 (Million)
Figure 19: Global Obese Population; 2012-2016 (Million)
Figure 20: New Products Launch with Stevia; 2011-2016
Figure 21: FMCG Product by Category with Stevia; 2016
Table 1: Potential Sales Boost Related to Stevia Adoption in Lemon-lime CSDs in India; 2016-2021E (US$ Million)
Figure 22: Global B2B High-Purity Stevia Market Share by Players; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Table 2: Global High-Purity Stevia Market Placers by Refining Capacity
Figure 23: Tate & Lyle Sales; 2013-2017 (US$ Billion)
Figure 24: Tate & Lyle Sales by Segment; 2017 (Percentage, %)
Figure 25: Tate & Lyle Sales by Region; 2017 (Percentage, %)
Figure 26: PureCircle Ltd. Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 27: PureCircle Ltd. Sales by Region; 2016 (Percentage,%)
Figure 28: Cargill Inc. Revenue; 2013-2017 (US$ Billion)
Figure 29: Cargill Inc. Revenue by Region; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 30: GLG Life Tech Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
For further details, kindly visit :
http://www.daedal-
Rajeev Kumar
(Business Development Manager)
Address: 36 SFS Flats
Paschim Vihar
New Delhi-110063
Mobile: +91-9811715635
Tel: +91-120-4553017
Mail ID - info@daedal-
Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-
