News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Royse Contemporary to Open in Old Town Scottsdale
Royse Contemporary is lead by owner Nicole Royse who has been a vital part of the Arizona art community for the last decade, previously curating such galleries as Willo North and the monOrchid. Royse is committed to discovering, exhibiting, cultivating and promoting artists and original contemporary artwork of all mediums. Royse aims to educate and engage patrons and artists while exposing them to the eclectic talent we have here in the valley and beyond.
Recently Royse expanded her art services offering artist representation to a small yet diverse rooster of artists that includes Angel Cabrales, Charmagne Coe and Daniel Shepherd. She currently offers extensive services to patrons and artists that include art sales, public relations, social media exposure, curation of current and future exhibitions, as well as building up their collector base.
Next up Royse will curate a solo exhibition for Charmagne Coe highlighting her latest painting collection titled "The Reaches" slated for September 1, 2017 at Chartreuse Gallery with an upcoming editorial in North Valley Magazine slated for August. Royse has been invited by the Walter Art Gallery to curate their fall exhibitions which include "Heritage" the solo exhibition of Lara Plecas slated for this October 2017, as well as Marilyn Szabo's solo exhibition "Ligature Series" which will be presented in November 2017. Grand Arthaus has invited Royse to guest curate the solo exhibition Angel Cabrales in January 2018 presenting his new collection of mixed media politically fueled sculptures.
Opening date, exhibition and reception details to be announced. For more information about Royse Contemporary or for mentioned artists please visit http://roysecontemporary.com and direct all media inquires to owner, Nicole Royse Nicole@nicoleroyse.com or (602) 810-3449.
Contact
Nicole Royse, owner
***@nicoleroyse.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse