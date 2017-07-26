News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Best eBook Cover At Your Fingertips
Cover Creator is dedicated in creatively designing and making available eBook covers for eBook publishers, with varieties of niche based and color preference.
Every book is determined by its cover; the more beautiful and attractive a book's cover is, the more the book's sale likely goes wide. There is no best seller eBook with a shabby eBook cover.
The eBook cover on sale by Cover Creator has fascinating features that sell any packaged eBook. There are different patterns and designs to choose from, they include matured cover patterns, cartoonish, graphic, explanatory covers and art work cover designs among others.
Cover Creator works flexibly with publishers, there is a library of a large number of already designed eBook covers to choose from, with different colors, topics, or niche. There are editable eBooks that can be edited to suit what the book is all about.
In the same vein, cover creator is skillful enough to creatively make new designs with regards what clients want, even with a very little timing. Client's satisfaction is the firm's utmost concern
There have been a lot of positive comments from Best seller books authors who have purchased eBook covers at one time or the other from Cover Creator.
Kindly visit cover creator website today to see the different types of patterns and designs available. Inquiries and sales related questions are always welcome.
The sales team is ever ready to attend passionately to clients needs.
Cover Creator is the idea of a professional designer that has the passion for creativity; the firm started operations in 2014 and has since been soaring high, earning a lot of accolades and awards.
Contact
Tracoostat
***@z7r4.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse