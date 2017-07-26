 
Plan D Media Excels In Generating Qualified Leads Online

Lead generation is like the lifeline of your business, while many people depend on paid traffic, organic traffic and referrals for leads, Plan D Media Kolkata brings you the basics of attracting customers using the simplest techniques.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- A successful client lifecycle can be built by optimizing the process of converting the visitors into leads, Plan D Media Kolkata provides value to the customers in exchange for their contact information and has a 98% success rate of generating qualified leads online.

The visitors should be converted into end customers is the ultimate challenge of any company and this can be achieved by the content that website is offering about a particular product or services. Plan D Media Kolkata helps in connecting with the customers by building interactive landing pages, email opt-ins, subscription and social media tools to generate a visitor base.

Basically the goal of lead generation is to receive the permission to follow up and it is achieved by training video series, free trail, webinars, ebooks, white papers, interview with an expert etc. The free of charge educational tools help visitors in allowing to get their email address and educate them about your business.

The strategies used by Plan D Media Kolkata include driving organic traffic mainly emphasizing on ON Page and OFF page optimization driving substantial traffic to the website. Pay-per-click, writing quality blogs, circulating banner ads, email marketing with relevant database is the easiest method to reach out to a large number of customer base.

Online lead generation by Plan D Media Kolkata has a number of benefits, it provides more customers by determining the pricing as per the leads and controlling the number of leads by selecting a geographical area of the business.

About Plan D Media: Plan D Media is a team of digital marketing professionals, who are crazy about all the stuffs that help in achieve your digital marketing goals.

From PPC to SEO to Content Marketing, Plan D's 360-degree approach combines all aspects of digital marketing together to achieve the best results with a high ROI. It has come up with a multi-disciplinary approach with the motive of providing goal in the most effective manner.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://pland.in/online-lead-generation/

Contact Information

Plan D Media

Kavi Nazrul Islam Avenue

Kolkata, West Bengal

Phone no: 8334019666

Email id: info@pland.in.

