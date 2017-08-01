 
Industry News





Bluefin Exteriors is Pleased to Offer 5-Year and 10-Year Labor Warranty

Bluefin Exteriors, LLC is a renowned roofing maintenance contractors in Montgomery and has over two decades of experience in metal and asphalt shingle roof installation, repair and replacement.
 
 
Roofing Maintenance Contractors Montgomery
Roofing Maintenance Contractors Montgomery
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Bluefin Exteriors is pleased to offer all its clients with the most comprehensive and detailed labor warranty. In collaboration with the manufacturers, they offer their customers both 5-year and 10-year labor warranty. Customers will now get peace of mind as their warranty is completely transferable to the new owner of their home if they decide to sell.

Bluefin Exteriors offers the best warranty available for the top manufacturers. This is the most extensive coverage you can find on the market today and it's no coincidence that it's backed by the fact that written warranties are fully transferable. This means that if you sell your home the warranty stays with the new owner until its expiration date. All the warranties are inspected and certified by a third party to give you the maximum peace of mind. Bluefin Exteriors assures you only the best service for your roofing and siding needs. The relationship between their customers does not end after the job is done. The company ensures you are protected for the lifetime of your roof and siding. However, all warranties come with exclusions and it might be possible that the contractor do not pay for all the costs involved.

A senior official at Bluefin Exteriors commented, "At Bluefin Exteriors, we know the types of damage that your roof may have after a severe hailstorm or windstorm. Bluefin Exteriors is not just a Roofing Company, we are a general contracting firm who are licensed experienced insurance adjusters and can handle all your repairs." Further he said, "You do not require a magnifying glass to read the warranties offered by Bluefin Exteriors. Moreover, they do not feature any legal jargon nor there are any such exclusions. And more than likely, since establishment, none of our clients has given a negative feedback about the work done or products used. Instead, they have always appreciated and called us for the next service.

One more advantage of using the services of Bluefin Exteriors, LLC is that if the company experiences an ongoing trend of a manufacturer not honoring their warranty, they will avoid offering warranties for that manufacturer. Their motto is to offer their customers the best roofing experience possible with a manufacturer that will match their commitment to excellence.

If need additional help to register your warranty through one of our manufacturers, simply contact Bluefin Exterirors at https://www.bluefinroof.com/services/bluefin-labor-warranty/. They also offer $500 off on full roof replacement.

ABOUT BLUEFIN EXTERIORS, LLC

Headquartered in Tuscaloosa Alabama, Bluefin Exteriors, LLC is a nationwide roofing contractor and construction company. They provide roofing services in the city of Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Mobile, Huntsville, Montgomery, and surrounding counties of Alabama. The company has over two decades of catastrophe insurance claims management experience with multiple major insurance carriers nationwide as well as consulting and general contracting. Their team of certified roofing installers will install your shingles according to the manufacturer's specifications, so you can get the most from their product.

https://www.bluefinroof.com/services/roof-maintenance-ser...

CONTACT INFORMATION

Email: info@bluefinroof.com

Call 855-286-ROOF

Website: www.bluefinroof.com

Bluefin Exteriors
855-286-7663
***@bluefinroof.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 01, 2017
Click to Share