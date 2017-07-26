 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
NJBIZ Names SPHERE's President & Founder Rita Gurevich to Forty Under 40 List

 
 
Listed Under

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- SPHERE Technology Solutions, a woman-owned cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce that President and Founder, Rita Gurevich is a winner of NJBIZ Forty Under 40 Award.

NJBIZ had to research and review scores of young women and men who have made an outstanding reputation based on their professional excellence in their industry. Rita, who is 32 years young, is both excited and honored to be receiving this award "I'm thrilled, and humbled, to have been named to the list in the Technology category. Having built a niche is the ever- growing cybersecurity industry and helping companies with their challenges around protecting their most sensitive assets from inside their four walls, we are poised to make great strides as we continue to grow.", said Ms. Gurevich.

Rita founded SPHERE Technology Solutions in 2009 when she was just 25 years old. She has grown the company on a global scale, including the addition of an office in London, UK. Through her journey of entrepreneurship and success, Rita has made a name for herself in the IT industry by winning multiple awards including Top 25 Leading Women Entrepreneur, Best 50 Women in Business, an EY Entrepreneurial Winning Woman and many more.

As a young woman who bootstrapped the company and selling to seasoned professionals, Rita hasn't always found it to be the easiest of challenges "when your target audience are technology managers double your age with triple your experience, any potential sales call was sink or swim". Eight years later, Rita has grown SPHERE into a fun, creative and innovative company that has been recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, TMT News, WBENC and more.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 11th at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey, where Rita and 39 others will receive their award.

For more information about SPHERE Technology Solutions, please visit www.sphereco.com.

About SPHERE Technology Solutions

SPHERE Technology Solutions is an acknowledged leader in Cybersecurity solutions. Working with cutting edge technologies to provide concrete, business-relevant technology solutions as both project-based assignments and on-going managed services, along with strategic software sales and integration, SPHERE is one of the fastest growing, woman-owned technology firms in New Jersey. Based in Jersey City, NJ with a global staff, SPHERE has been engaged by numerous Fortune 100 financial, pharmaceutical, transportation, insurance and manufacturing companies in the US and globally.

Contact
Rebecca Ellis
***@sphereco.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sphereco.com
Posted By:***@sphereco.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
