Global Preservatives Market - Industry Trends, Outlook,Key Market Players
On the basis of function, the preservatives market is categorized into antimicrobial and antioxidants. Preservatives that are added to end products to arrest growth of microorganisms are called antimicrobial preservatives. Some of the common antimicrobial agents that are used as preservatives are benzoic acid, lactic acid, nitrate, nitrite, propionic acid and sulfites. Preservatives that are used to inhibit oxidation process, especially in stored food items are called antioxidants. Food items with high fat content tend to get damaged during oxidation process. Antioxidants are used to counteract oxidation process and significantly increase shelf life of packaged food items. Some of the major antioxidants that are used as preservatives are Vitamin C, Vitamin E, carotenoids, lutein, selenium, and lycopene.
Preservatives Market Taxonomy
On the basis of source, the global market is classified into:
Natural
Synthetic
On the basis of function, the global market is classified into:
Antimicrobials
Antioxidants
On the basis of end user, the global market is classified into:
Food and beverages
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Construction
Others
On the basis of geography, the global market is classified into:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East
GCC Countries
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
Northern Africa
Central Africa
South Africa
Preservatives Market Outlook – Growing Demand for Processed Food Is Fueling Market Growth
Rising demand for processed food due to busy lifestyle and increasing number of women in the workforce is projected to drive growth of preservatives market over the forecast period (2016–2024)
Preservatives Market Challenges – Stringent Government Rules and Regulations
Stringent regulatory scenario regarding use of preservatives due to its negative health impact is a challenge for growth of the global preservatives market. Various authorities across the globe regulate usage of preservatives. Despite its usage in various end-use industries, preservatives are associated with a number of health issues such as cancer, hyperactivity, and heart issues. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) implemented certain guidelines for usage of preservatives in food and medicines. According to FDA, 'a chemical preservative should comply with purity specifications in regulations in 21 CFR 172, or in the Food Chemicals Codex'. Also, countries such as Finland, Norway, Austria, U.K. and France have banned synthetic food colorings, while the U.K. and Canada have banned usage of Olestra (a fat substitute preservative)
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for preservatives over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for ready-to-consume food items and growing retail industry. North America is the largest market for preservatives, followed by Europe and the regions are expected to retain their dominance over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the availability of a number of retail outlets and busy lifestyle of consumers, increasing their inclination towards ready-to-eat food products. Large untapped markets in countries such as India, Bangladesh, South Africa, China, Malaysia, and Mexico would provide lucrative growth opportunities for preservative manufacturers in the near future.
Key players in the global preservatives market include Corbion N.V., Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Celanese Corporation.
