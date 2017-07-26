News By Tag
Red Hat improves staff and customer satisfaction using Skills Base
Red Hat lacked a competency framework for managers to measure and understand the skills within their diverse teams, and a permanent solution to effectively capture skills management data.
With no sign of global operations and human resources growth slowing down, Red Hat needed a streamlined system to assess the skills level of their ever-expanding roster of consultants and technical staff, across all locations.
Red Hat originally relied on manual methods to catalog skills inventory, but found it limited their capacity to manage skills data.
"As we grow much larger, we need to know the skills our consultants and technical community have. It's hard across 35 international locations, and we were originally tracking this in Excel or mentally." – Jeremy Phuah, Consultant Enablement
Red Hat initially ran a trial of Skills Base to assess suitability, functionality, insights and usability. Once Skills Base was trialled successfully in the Asia Pacific region, Red Hat standardised its application globally, initially using the resulting data and insights to assist with project staffing and resourcing.
The rapid and low-cost deployment made it an ideal choice for integration within human resources departments and individual teams. The managers at Red Hat were able to develop their own tutorials for different teams, assisting with internal buy-in and the on-boarding process.
"Everything was so smooth and easy. The team at Skills Base have been incredibly agile in responding to our needs and have thoroughly understood our requirements. From small changes, to larger UI changes, they've always been proactive in developing a solution for the team at Red Hat."
Skills Base has enabled Red Hat the ability to prioritize ongoing technical and professional development amongst teams, and to track not only the skills that staff have, but what they'd like to further develop. This ensures that Red Hat's workforce is always up-to-date and ready to face the complex demands of their customers.
"By closely aligning our teams' skills with our customer's needs, we've been able to see an increase in efficiency, a decrease in turn-around times and escalations, and increased staff and customer satisfaction."
Skills Base has enabled Red Hat to plan global team growth from an international perspective. With an up-to-date directory and robust competency framework, both consultants and cross-regional project managers are able to set expectations with specificity. By having an available glossary of skills data, Red Hat are able to export resource information for external business partners, allowing their affiliates to search for resources too.
Red Hat now experiences less staff turnover and a higher calibre of recruitment applicants. Staff are able to engage with new training opportunities, allowing them to grow within the company and providing increased job satisfaction.
"Improvements in morale, staff retention and productivity are just some of the benefits we reaped by using Skills Base data. We're now able to understand what our staff need to feel fulfilled in the workplace, and then plan further training accordingly."
