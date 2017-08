Christmas in July Event Raises Thousands for 7 Atlanta Families

Spread the Word

-- "CEI HAIR SCHOOL PRESENTS CHRISTMAS IN JULY was held on Saturday July 29th, 2017 at Impact Center (2323 Sylvan Road East Point Georgia 30344). The red-carpet extravaganza began at 6pm and the main event commenced promptly at 7pm. Prior to the families being showered with gifts, our 2017 CEI Hair School Graduates received their certifications.In honor of the 2017 graduates, CEI Hair School uplifted 7 deserving families with the gift of Christmas in July. Over $2,800 was raised! The "back to school" season is a difficult time for many parents and their children. With your help, CEI Hair School released the tremendous financial burdens placed on these families.This celebration was hosted by Kris Michelle (Fashionista)and Michael Majesty (Beauty and the Boss). 7 emerging fashion designers including Kid Spirit, Creationz From a Dove, Blush Couture & Tashia Similao presented their creative collections for this chartable cause.In addition to this, the institution awarded 7 strong community leaders with scholarships presented in their name for their philanthropic contributions. Hence, the audience witnessed underprivileged individuals receiving full scholarships, in the area of cosmetology and barbering, on that night! Scholarships were awarded in the names of Lillie Young, T Marie, Calla Johnson, Cool C, and more! "Who says you can't have Christmas in July", says Deedria Chauntee (Owner of CEI Hair Schools, LLC) Ms. Chauntee believes in making the impossible possible. The school's mission is founded off this principle. Furthermore, every CEI Board certifiedgraduate always walks across the stage debt free. The students cherish this blessing and in return, alumni remain active with the institution.We thank all of our sponsors & partners: Full list reflected on ceichristmasinjuly.com & Ceihairschool.comAll coverage & charitable contributions are welcomed. Info@statuspublicity.com @statuspublicity