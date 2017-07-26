News By Tag
Christmas in July Event Raises Thousands for 7 Atlanta Families
In honor of the 2017 graduates, CEI Hair School uplifted 7 deserving families with the gift of Christmas in July. Over $2,800 was raised! The "back to school" season is a difficult time for many parents and their children. With your help, CEI Hair School released the tremendous financial burdens placed on these families.
This celebration was hosted by Kris Michelle (Fashionista)
In addition to this, the institution awarded 7 strong community leaders with scholarships presented in their name for their philanthropic contributions. Hence, the audience witnessed underprivileged individuals receiving full scholarships, in the area of cosmetology and barbering, on that night! Scholarships were awarded in the names of Lillie Young, T Marie, Calla Johnson, Cool C, and more! "Who says you can't have Christmas in July", says Deedria Chauntee (Owner of CEI Hair Schools, LLC) Ms. Chauntee believes in making the impossible possible. The school's mission is founded off this principle. Furthermore, every CEI Board certified
graduate always walks across the stage debt free. The students cherish this blessing and in return, alumni remain active with the institution.
We thank all of our sponsors & partners: Full list reflected on ceichristmasinjuly.com & Ceihairschool.com
All coverage & charitable contributions are welcomed. Info@statuspublicity.com @statuspublicity
Media Contact
Michael Majesty
***@statuspublicity.com
