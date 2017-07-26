How to run successful video marketing on a budget

You probably already know that videos are the best way to step up your business's marketing game. Cisco research projects that video marketing will make up 82 percent of all consumer

-- internet traffic by 2021. But, let's address the elephant in the room. That's right- that annoying B word: Budget.How do you create an engagingstrategy without breaking the bank?Glad you asked! We'll break it down for you in four key steps:If you're going to take 1 or 2 minutes of someone's time, they don't want to feel scammed or spammed. Your video doesn't have to have a cameo by Justin Timberlake to make it legit. A good place to start is a clear direction and a good script. Do you want to inspire, entertain, push boundaries, or make people laugh out loud? The clearer you are about your goals, the better your finished video will be.Dollar Shave Club's video ad with the tagline, "Our Blades are F**king Great," is five years old, and people are still talking about it. With a limited budget and only one day to shoot, DSC's billion dollar acquisition by Unilever is a walking testament that a clear message and an authentic presence can get you to the finish line faster than a big bank account.Bottom line: Being clear about who you are is worth more than a big budget.In an action packed world of entertainment at your fingertips, consumers have a short attention span. This means you want to hook your viewer in the first ten seconds, while keeping the total length between 1 and 2 minutes. This puts your script in the range of 150 words.When it comes to sticking to a budget, a shorter video also means lower costs. Longer videos mean more expense because of the time involved, but this does not necessarily translate to a more effective message.Bottom line: Keep your video short and sweet, and save dough.Many people assume that live action is the way to go. But you can have just as much, if not more, impact, with typography, graphics, and animation. Plus, it can save you some budgetdollars. You may even have infographics, logos, and other images from other videos, advertising, or your website that can be recycled into your video for more savings.Bottom line: Shrink your cost with sweet animation and graphics.If you haven't hired someone to help with your, we'd love to chat (link contact page). Since explainer videos (link to portfolio) are pretty much our thing, we're able to hook you up with our top notch team of in-house talent, and create your video from the first brainstorming sesh, to the finished product. We save you from negotiating and hiring individuals for each aspect of production, which ultimately saves time and money.But whoever you decide to work with, you can cut cost and production time when you put your trust in the professionals you hire. Extra rewrites and revisions can mean more money out of your pocket. If you trust someone enough to hire them, then that means you like their work.Giving them space to work their magic means they can do their creative best, while keeping costs low.A recent marketing study by Gartner reveals that the average marketing budget is up to 12% of business revenue. But more money doesn't necessarily mean more impact.can get businesses on the map with the second largest search engine, You Tube, while also improving Google ranking and home page bounce rate. The bottom line is, an awesome explainer video can improve your return of investment (ROI), without breaking the bank. (Tweet this?) Which means more dollars freed up for, well, whatever you want.