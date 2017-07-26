 
Now in Print & eBook: YA Sequel STARTING OVER by South Carolina Author Sheri S. Levy

Barking Rain Press announced the release of Starting Over: A Trina Ryan Novel, the second book in the Trina Ryan YA series by award-winning South Carolina author Sheri S. Levy.
 
 
Starting Over: A Trina Ryan Novel
Starting Over: A Trina Ryan Novel
 
VANCOUVER, Wash. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Barking Rain Press, a non-profit fiction publisher, today announced the paperback and eBook release of Starting Over: A Trina Ryan Novel, the second book in the Trina Ryan YA series by award-winning South Carolina author Sheri S. Levy. The first book in the series, Seven Days to Goodbye, was also published by Barking Rain Press. Levy is already hard at work on the third book in the Trina Ryan series, For Keeps.

Trina Ryan's challenging summer starts off with a puppy-fueled energy burst as she takes on another service dog for training—an eight-week-old black Labrador named Colton. And to help explore another dream, she's taken a job at the barn next door in exchange for riding lessons with the barn's schooling horse. Before long, Trina butts heads with Morgan Hart, an ill-tempered but skilled rider with a gorgeous thoroughbred named Knight.

Adding to the list of frustrations is the difficulty in maintaining a long-distance relationship with Chase, her first boyfriend from last summer, while trying to deal with unwanted attention from a new boy in her puppy training class. At least best friend Sarah still has her back, but as Trina wearies of Morgan's constant insults and her heartless treatment of Knight, she decides to use her dog training skills to look underneath Morgan's hostile attitude and develop a sense of trust. Slowly, Morgan's angry shield cracks enough to where she's able to share a troubling family secret. Can Trina help Morgan confront her family problems and make a fresh start?

Ask for Starting Over: A Trina Ryan Novel at your favorite independent bookstore, or buy it online at the Barking Rain Press website, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Powells, Waterstones, and many other online bookstores. It is also available as an eBook through Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble Nook, Apple iBooks, Kobo, Google Play, Content Reserve/Overdrive, the Microsoft eBookstore, the Barking Rain Press website, and many other outlets worldwide. Interested readers can read the first four chapters for free by visiting the Barking Rain Press website at http://www.BarkingRainPress.org.

STARTING OVER: A TRINA RYAN NOVEL

Series: Trina Ryan, Book 2

BISAC Genre Codes:
YAF058120 — YOUNG ADULT FICTION / Social Themes / Friendship
YAF002010 — YOUNG ADULT FICTION / Animals / Horses
YAF011000 — YOUNG ADULT FICTION / Coming of Age

BIC Genre Codes:
YFP — Animal stories (Children's / Teenage)
YFM — Romance & relationships stories (Children's / Teenage)

LCCN: 2017907796

Trade Paperback (206 pp)
ISBN-13: 978-1-935460-77-0
ISBN-10: 1-935460-77-3
Retail Price: $13.99 USD
Distributors: Ingram, Bertram Books, Gardners Books, Mackin Educational Resources

eBook (ePub, Kindle, PDF)
ISBN-13: 978-1-935460-78-7
ISBN-10: 1-935460-78-1
Retail Price: $5.99 USD
Distributors: Content Reserve/Overdrive, Ingram

About Barking Rain Press
Barking Rain Press is an imprint of the BRP Publishing Group (BRP), which is a non-profit publisher located in the greater Portland/Vancouver metropolitan area—a thriving hub for independent publishers, writers, and literary venues. BRP currently operates three imprints, including Barking Rain Press, Virtual Tales, and Nitis Books. Find out more about the BRP Publishing Group at their website, http://www.BarkingRainPress.org.

Barking Rain Press
***@barkingrainpress.org
