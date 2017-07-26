News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GES EX 360° Cloud Platform All-round Securities Trading Solution Special Double Privileges
GES EX 360° Cloud Platform Special Double Privileges
The first 10 customers signing up to the GES EX 360° Cloud Platform before 31 August 2017 can enjoy the below special double privileges.*
· One-time Setup Fee Waiver
· Monthly Fee Waiver for First 6 Months
A special discount will be offered to customers who upgrade to paid plans after the 6-month fee waiver period.
*Remarks: For details of the offers, please refer to the relevant promotional materials or contact GES staff.
GES EX 360° Cloud Platform All-round Securities Trading Solution
As a low-cost, high-efficiency solution, GES EX 360° Cloud Platform supports cloud trading which allows brokers to enjoy the ease of trading without installing any hardware. Auton, the online trading platform can be seamlessly connected with front-end trading system and back-end settlement system, which cover a diverse range of functions such as front- and back-end data instant synchronization. GES EX 360° Cloud Platform caters for the needs of different brokers with powerful I.T. infrastructure and multiple customized solutions.
More features of GES EX 360° Cloud Platform:
· Front-end Trading System
Ø Support local and global securities
Ø Passed the HKEx OCG and OMD certification tests
Ø Multiple channels of trading (Web Trade, Terminal, Mobile App)
Ø Cutting-
Ø Asset management functions, including MAM mode, pre-trade checking, trade allocation etc.
Ø Database located in Tseung Kwan O adjoining HKEx Data Centre
· Back-office Settlement System
Ø ATI and SI job
Ø Multi-
Ø SFC FRR reporting
Ø Various types of Corporate Action and IPO handling
Ø Automated day end job and statement output
Ø Real-time front and back data synchronization
About GES
Global eSolutions (HK) Limited ("GES") is a global leading provider dedicated in financial technologies for more than 10 years. GES empowers financial institutions with algo-trading capability, advanced risk management and FIX bridging solutions. GES fully covers the needs of the on-floor trading and OTC markets, with value-added services ranging from IT technical support, system integration, bespoke software and network infrastructure development to hosting services. With GES technologies, financial institutions are able to overcome the challenges of risk management, position management, liquidity source and trading across different financial instruments in a single platform. GES's well established partnering with top-tier financial institutions and prime brokerage firms can fulfill customers' needs of liquidity and market depth. GES ensures the highest level of certainty and satisfaction through comprehensive industry expertise and a deep-set commitment to customers.
For further information, please visit our website: www.ges.com.hk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse