Keller Williams (KW) Southwest Welcomes Brandi Owens
The Kimbra V Team of KW Southwest welcomes Relocation Specialist and Houston realtor Brandi Owens
Brandi is excited about bringing her experience as a relocation specialist to KW Southwest and the Kimbra V Team. "I have a wealth of knowledge at my fingertips with KW Southwest and resources every realtor dreams about."
About joining the Kimbra V team Brandi said, "I've respected Kimbra for a long time and when she approached me about being on her team I was shocked and flattered. The invitation was a very big compliment. KW Southwest has all-hands-on-
Owens, a Houston native and former math teacher, worked primarily with ESL/bilingual students, is dedicated to the community and a perfect fit for KW Southwest. Like Kimbra V and the KW Southwest office, Brandi embraces the motto of "Giving Where We Live." She is an advocate for rescuing animals and strives to "find homes for humans and dogs, too."
About KW Southwest
At KW Southwest, our mission is simple, "Giving Where We Live." At the core of KW Southwest is the conviction that who you do business with matters.
KW Southwest believes real estate is a local business driven by individual associates and their presence within the community. KW Southwest operates on the premise that if the company focuses all its resources on building the agents' businesses, the agents will build the company beyond all expectations. With this philosophy, KWSW is reshaping the industry in Fort Bend County.
