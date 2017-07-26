 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Sugar Land
* Relocation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sugar Land
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


Keller Williams (KW) Southwest Welcomes Brandi Owens

The Kimbra V Team of KW Southwest welcomes Relocation Specialist and Houston realtor Brandi Owens
 
 
brandi
brandi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Real Estate
Sugar Land
Relocation

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Sugar Land - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Brandi Owens began her career as a relocation consultant in 2007 and spent years learning about International and domestic relocation. Brandi is a Houston Metro Area Realtor, who assisted hundreds of Expats and their families to transition comfortably to the Houston area.  Prior to her relocation and real estate career, Brandi was a math teacher in Carrollton, TX.

Brandi is excited about bringing her experience as a relocation specialist to KW Southwest and the Kimbra V Team.  "I have a wealth of knowledge at my fingertips with KW Southwest and resources every realtor dreams about."

About joining the Kimbra V team Brandi said, "I've respected Kimbra for a long time and when she approached me about being on her team I was shocked and flattered. The invitation was a very big compliment. KW Southwest has all-hands-on-deck in the office, which is huge. Everyone is there to help and I received countless "welcome to the family" emails. I'm independent to a fault, but being part of a team is priceless. You don't know what you're missing until you join a team like the Kimbra V Team."

Owens, a Houston native and former math teacher, worked primarily with ESL/bilingual students, is dedicated to the community and a perfect fit for KW Southwest. Like Kimbra V and the KW Southwest office, Brandi embraces the motto of "Giving Where We Live."   She is an advocate for rescuing animals and strives to "find homes for humans and dogs, too."

About KW Southwest

At KW Southwest, our mission is simple, "Giving Where We Live." At the core of KW Southwest is the conviction that who you do business with matters.

KW Southwest believes real estate is a local business driven by individual associates and their presence within the community. KW Southwest operates on the premise that if the company focuses all its resources on building the agents' businesses, the agents will build the company beyond all expectations. With this philosophy, KWSW is reshaping the industry in Fort Bend County.

For information on Keller Williams Southwest – http://kwsw.com

To schedule an interview with Chad St. Jean:

Contact Chad St. Jean

(281) 265-0000

Contact
Keller Williams Southwest
***@kw.com
End
Source:Keller Williams Southwest
Email:***@kw.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Sugar Land, Relocation
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sugar Land - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Grow My Brand - Business Coaching for Women PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share