News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Interview w/ Joey Castillo -Drummer for Zakk Sabbath
Email [booking@burnbluesky.net Website www.rocksavagepod.com
THE ROCK SAVAGES PODCAST INTERVIEW JOEY CASTILLO/DRUMMER FOR BLOODCLOT & ZAKK SABBATH
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 2, 2017
On Wednesday July 26 The Rock Savages had the pleasure of sitting down with drummer extraordinaire Joey Castillo. Joey was at the rock venue Now That's Class in Cleveland Ohio in support of Bloodclot's recent release "Up In Arms". Joey's drums playing resume reads like a laundry list of live and studio drumming for some of the most influential music projects of the last couple decades. From Danzig, The Queens of the Stone Age to Zakk Wylde. All leading up to current hardcore project, Bloodclot featuring fellow pioneers, John Joseph (Cro-Mags), Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy's Law) and Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Dwarves). Listen in as he talks with the The Rock Savages Podcast about the new album by Bloodclot "Up In Arms" on Metal Blade Records, and the fall tour with Zakk Sabbath.
Interview link: http://rocksavagepod.com/
Discography:
1984 – Wasted Youth
1991 – Sugartooth
1994 – Danzig
2001 - Goatsnake
2002 – Queens of the Stone Age
2015 – Scott Weiland and the Walkabouts 2017 - Bloodclot
Media Contact
booking@burnbluesky.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse