 
News By Tag
* Joey Castillo
* Zakk Sabbath
* Bloodclot
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029


Interview w/ Joey Castillo -Drummer for Zakk Sabbath

 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact Beau McGranahan Telephone 330-592-1555

Email [booking@burnbluesky.net Website www.rocksavagepod.com

THE ROCK SAVAGES PODCAST INTERVIEW JOEY CASTILLO/DRUMMER FOR BLOODCLOT & ZAKK SABBATH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 2, 2017

On Wednesday July 26 The Rock Savages had the pleasure of sitting down with drummer extraordinaire Joey Castillo. Joey was at the rock venue Now That's Class in Cleveland Ohio in support of Bloodclot's recent release "Up In Arms". Joey's drums playing resume reads like a laundry list of live and studio drumming for some of the most influential music projects of the last couple decades. From Danzig, The Queens of the Stone Age to Zakk Wylde. All leading up to current hardcore project, Bloodclot featuring fellow pioneers, John Joseph (Cro-Mags), Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy's Law) and Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Dwarves). Listen in as he talks with the The Rock Savages Podcast about the new album by Bloodclot "Up In Arms" on Metal Blade Records, and the fall tour with Zakk Sabbath.

Interview link: http://rocksavagepod.com/vinylblog/2017/7/31/ep40-joey-ca...

Discography:
1984 – Wasted Youth
1991 – Sugartooth
1994 – Danzig
2001 - Goatsnake
2002 – Queens of the Stone Age

2015 – Scott Weiland and the Walkabouts 2017 - Bloodclot

End
Source:
Email:***@burnbluesky.net Email Verified
Tags:Joey Castillo, Zakk Sabbath, Bloodclot
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Burn Blue Sky News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share