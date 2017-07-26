 
Color Your World at Yaffa Beauty by Rica

Save 10% on Regularly Priced Paul Mitchell Take Home with Color Services and Introducing Color Craft
 
 
Paul Mitchell's Color Craft Conditioning Treatment
Paul Mitchell's Color Craft Conditioning Treatment
 
NORWALK, Conn. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Yaffa Beauty by Rica is introducing a new hair color refreshing system that leaves hair refreshed and silky smooth. In addition, schedule & hold a color service during the month of August and save 10% off all regularly priced Paul Mitchell take home products! This past week, Yaffa Beauty by Rica hosted a color education class with Salvatore Bosco from John Paul Mitchell Systems who formally introduced to Paul Mitchell's latest - Color Craft.

Color Craft is a conditioner that one takes home, or as a treatment at Yaffa Beauty by Rica, that can refresh hair color, and give permanent, demi-permanent, semi-permanent, and fashion colors some additional longevity and longer-lasting vibrancy. It is completely customized in-salon for every client.

"This is a game changer," says Rica Mendes, owner of Yaffa Beauty by Rica. "There are products out there that can refresh color, including vibrants, from other lines, but they leave clients' hair super dry, so it takes a lot of effort to recondition the hair and make it feel good. Paul Mitchell's Color Craft resolves that issue. It can help keep hair looking bright and salon-fresh in between color services, and help fashion colors look bright."

KEY BENEFITS & FEATURES

•A customizable color treatment that is only available from Yaffa Beauty by Rica.

•Mendes can craft and match a hair color treatment to use at home and help keep hair color looking fresh in between salon visits.

•5-minute service to remedy tonality or introduce color to color shy guests.

•Rich treatment delivers customized color with conditioned, healthy-looking results.

The in-salon treatment costs $35 per session. Take home a container of custom-mixed Color Craft treatment, which will provide at least 3 applications, for $25.

In addition, throughout the month of August, clients will receive a 10% discount on all regularly priced Paul Mitchell products with every color service booked and held in August.

Book an appointment today at 203-842-8388 or online at http://www.yaffabeautybyrica.com

Rica Mendes, Yaffa Beauty by Rica
203-842-8388 www.yaffabeautybyrica.com
***@gmail.com
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Connecticut, Hair, Sale
Industry:Beauty
Location:Norwalk - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Deals
