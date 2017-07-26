The Amber Loft Elevates Asian Plus Size Fashion to Higher Playing Field

The Amber Loft, a new plus size clothing line designed for the Southeast Asian female figure is launched today

TAL logo png

Contact

The Amber Loft

Sophia Hung

***@theamberloft.com The Amber LoftSophia Hung

End

-- The Amber Loft, a new plus size clothing line designed with the Southeast Asian female figure in mind, is set to propel the local plus size fashion scene to new heights. The online store is launched today at http://www.theamberloft.com to the great anticipation of the local plus size community. The Amber Loft offers sophisticated workwear and casual wear in sizes UK 14 to UK 20 to discerning fuller figured women in search of sophisticated and distinctive options that complement their urban lifestyles.When asked the difference between The Amber Loft's offerings to plus size clothing presently available online or in brick and mortar stores, Founder Sophia Hung replied, "Until now, the plus size clothing we can find in Singapore has been designed primarily for Western markets. Western women, generally, have a different body structure from Asian women, and their clothes can look frumpy on us because of the cut. Plus size fashion from Asian brands tend to veer towards casual items like jeans, knit tops and 'cutesy' outfits. We believe there is a gap in the market to provide high quality, well-designed clothes with character that is more in tune with the local aesthetic sense."On the mission of The Amber Loft, she elaborated, "As a plus size woman myself, I have, in the past, felt like I was not "fit to be seen" in certain work settings or social events because I could not find the clothes that made me look the part. This inferiority complex placed real limitations on my career and my well-being. Our aim at The Amber Loft is to dispel that and provide the fuller figured woman the clothing she needs to participate fully in all aspects of life, be in work or play, with full confidence."All pieces are designed in-house and manufactured exclusively for The Amber Loft. Prices start from $45 for tops to $89 for dresses. Plans to expand the line into occasion wear, swimwear and active wear are also in the pipeline.To celebrate the launch, The Amber Loft is offering a 15 percent discount on all online orders until 13 August 2017.