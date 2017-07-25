News By Tag
How to build an Earth Oven and why you should
Many cultures of the past, and many still today, utilize Earth Oven cooking, and the ground types in which these ovens are located and constructed also vary greatly; ground types and vegetation always affect an Earth Oven cook and construction.
Note that an "Earth Oven" is defined as, "A hollowed-out hole or crevice in the ground used to trap heat, smoke, or steam, the use of which provides a practical method of food preservation and cooking."
In Hebrew, "Adam" means red clay, and the Bible tells us that Man came from "the dust of the ground." Both references date back thousands of years, and allow us to visualize man's dependance on Earth/Soil for sustenance, and even cooking!
"Earth Ovens" in general were/are always built "in the ground," but where the ground is hard and digging is tough, the "Earth Oven" can be built "above ground" rather than in a hole or crevice.
The "hole" or "crevice" in this case is created above the ground by using rocks and dirt (clay) for outer side walls to create a cavity or pit in the center that is used as the cooking chamber. The Andes natives use a "Huatia" which is a great example of this type of Earth Oven cooking. Depending on what style of oven you are constructing, the Earthen Cap or "Lid" varies in material and thickness. The Earth Oven's® (www.earthoven.com)
Building Earthen Ovens above the ground can be very decorative in form and function, or they can be built quite modestly. Regardless of style, prepare to get dirty, and be mindful, building an Earthen Oven is a lengthy task! None-the-
The great thing about the clay Earthen Oven is that it too is made out of organic, natural materials. That's why it's never recommended to paint or cover the surface of the Earthen Oven. Constricting the natural pores within the clay would negate the Earthen Oven's organic, native characteristics.
Now that we have correct background information and clarification as to the differences between Earth ovens and Earthen ovens...
By utilizing the engineering technology of the "new" Earth Oven®, you can maximize cooking and heating efficiency while saving the long hours required to construct an oven! Here we go...
First find a good location. When in developed locations, we recommend contacting your local utilities company to insure "digging" safety. First, measure and mark-off the cavity that is to be dug (Earth Oven® 20"W x 24"L x 14"D). Next, grab your shovel or other appropriate digging tool, and "dig-out" the cavity. After the hole is finished, place your properly assembled Earth Oven® into the cavity, keeping the grill racks in place to assure that your Earth Oven® remains "square" as the side pressure of the soil increases when you back-fill. Back-fill with soil/dirt close to the top of the oven's sides to insure maximum ground insulating properties.
Next, the type and style of food you wish to prepare in your Earth Oven® determines your choice of fuel to be added to the cooking chamber. Then, ignite the fuel, and cook "open flame" or over "hot coals."
Fuel choices are far and wide. The Earth Oven® accommodates standard size "whole logs," or you can use pellets, charcoal, hard woods, briquettes, twigs, etc. And, you can line the bottom of your oven with lava, river, or beach rocks, firebrick, Sea Weed, Banana or Palm leaves, Manuka, Agave, Cornstalks, etc., etc. to add to your cooking repertoire! Versatility is but one of the many great features of the Earth Oven® and this ancient cooking method.
You may also implement different cooking styles used by traditional natives, with ingredients and recipes of choice, many dating back thousands of years.
The versatility of the Earth Oven® and the Earth Oven Pro® is quite profound. Using the Rotisserie set-up, Griddle, and two Grill Racks, with several heat-to-food setting adjustments makes it easy to cook just about anything! Please visit http://www.earthoven.com for more information.
