Women's Support Conference and Nonprofit Expo Offers Women the Winning Formula for Business Success

Women's Support Conference and Nonprofit Expo will be held Friday, Sept. 8th and Sat. Sept. 9th, 2017 at the Riverside Convention Center.

-- Women Organizing Women, Inc. will host the Women's Support Conference and Nonprofit Expo, Friday, September 8th and Sat. September 9th, at the Riverside Convention Center in California. This year's theme:, says Gina Smith, workshop presenter and CEO of SPMG Media.- https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/womens-support-conference-2017/- https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/womens-support-conference-2017/sponsorship/Get ready for 1-full day of education and networking, where you will learn exactly what you need to build, brand, and market your business, while also getting the encouragement and support you need!This Conference & Expo is designed to provide tangible resources for women leaders in micro-businesses and for women who faciliate grassroot community based nonprofits, whose purpose is to assist the underrepresented groups in their local communities. The Conference offers a powerful line-up of workshops, networking opportunities and will wrap up with the Annual Evangelistic Outreach & Awards Gala on Saturday evening.Workshops will include tangible information to serve your business/nonprofit on social media, finances, grants, balancing work/personal life and more.- Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist ( https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/ wp-content/uploads/ si... ) and Speaker- CEO SPMG Media and Author '100 Important Life Lessons for Everyone'- CEO of Cahue Enterprises HR Consulting Inc. ( https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/ wp-content/uploads/ si... - Owner and Founder of Envision This!- Magnified Web Co-owner- Magnified Web Co-owner- Motivational Speaker- Life Coach, Facilitator of Living Skills- Founder/CEO of A Loving Way to Parent- Teacher, Musician, Leader- "Dancing Through Life With Integrity"- Co-founder and Executive Director of Temecula Chapter: Women Organizing Women- Co-founder and Executive Director IN ChapterBecause WE know micro-businesses and grassroot nonprofits are in need of resources, funding and strategies.- Receive Support and Edification from Women Community Leaders- Obtain Marketing Strategies- Leave with a plan on how to build your business and keep it moving forward- Learn how to balance your work/family life- Network and build personal and business relationships- Learn more about social media, public relations and more!Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WomenOrganizingWomen/Women Organizing Women, Inc. is a non-profit Christian-based, community-oriented organization that collaborates with partners and non-profit community leaders to provide support, resources and tools that will educate, empower, inspire and assist them in spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ through evangelistic outreach efforts, thereby building and impacting their local communities. Learn more at https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/