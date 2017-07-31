News By Tag
Women's Support Conference and Nonprofit Expo Offers Women the Winning Formula for Business Success
Women's Support Conference and Nonprofit Expo will be held Friday, Sept. 8th and Sat. Sept. 9th, 2017 at the Riverside Convention Center.
'Beloved, You were fearfully and wonderfully made. God created you to walk fully in the gifting he bestowed upon you. In this understanding, we endeavor to help you tap into the beautiful depth of your gifting so you can manifest this greatness to the world!', says Gina Smith, workshop presenter and CEO of SPMG Media.
REGISTER HERE - https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE - https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/
Get ready for 1-full day of education and networking, where you will learn exactly what you need to build, brand, and market your business, while also getting the encouragement and support you need!
This Conference & Expo is designed to provide tangible resources for women leaders in micro-businesses and for women who faciliate grassroot community based nonprofits, whose purpose is to assist the underrepresented groups in their local communities. The Conference offers a powerful line-up of workshops, networking opportunities and will wrap up with the Annual Evangelistic Outreach & Awards Gala on Saturday evening.
Workshops will include tangible information to serve your business/nonprofit on social media, finances, grants, balancing work/personal life and more.
Workshop Leaders include:
April Jones - Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/
Gina Johnson Smith - CEO SPMG Media and Author '100 Important Life Lessons for Everyone'
Elizabeth Cahue Chi - CEO of Cahue Enterprises HR Consulting Inc. (https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/
Dr. Elisa Magill - Owner and Founder of Envision This!
April Mann - Magnified Web Co-owner
Lisa Garner - Magnified Web Co-owner
Celeste Ducharme - Motivational Speaker
Darrolyn I. Sharp - Life Coach, Facilitator of Living Skills
Traci L. Williams - Founder/CEO of A Loving Way to Parent
Lauren Campfield - Teacher, Musician, Leader
Nicole Thomas - "Dancing Through Life With Integrity"
Robin McCoy - Co-founder and Executive Director of Temecula Chapter: Women Organizing Women
Pam Key - Co-founder and Executive Director IN Chapter
Why Attend?
Because WE know micro-businesses and grassroot nonprofits are in need of resources, funding and strategies.
What You Will Get From Attendance:
- Receive Support and Edification from Women Community Leaders
- Obtain Marketing Strategies
- Leave with a plan on how to build your business and keep it moving forward
- Learn how to balance your work/family life
- Network and build personal and business relationships
- Learn more about social media, public relations and more!
FOLLOW US!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
ABOUT WOMEN ORGANIZING WOMEN, INC.
Women Organizing Women, Inc. is a non-profit Christian-based, community-oriented organization that collaborates with partners and non-profit community leaders to provide support, resources and tools that will educate, empower, inspire and assist them in spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ through evangelistic outreach efforts, thereby building and impacting their local communities. Learn more at https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/
