 
News By Tag
* Women Organzing Women
* Women Support Conference
* Riverside Convention Center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Riverside
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


Women's Support Conference and Nonprofit Expo Offers Women the Winning Formula for Business Success

Women's Support Conference and Nonprofit Expo will be held Friday, Sept. 8th and Sat. Sept. 9th, 2017 at the Riverside Convention Center.
 
 
Women Support Conference and Nonprofit Expo
Women Support Conference and Nonprofit Expo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Women Organzing Women
* Women Support Conference
* Riverside Convention Center

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Riverside - California - US

Subject:
* Events

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Women Organizing Women, Inc. will host the Women's Support Conference and Nonprofit Expo, Friday, September 8th and Sat. September 9th, at the Riverside Convention Center in California. This year's theme: Freedom From Bondage.

'Beloved, You were fearfully and wonderfully made. God created you to walk fully in the gifting he bestowed upon you. In this understanding, we endeavor to help you tap into the beautiful depth of your gifting so you can manifest this greatness to the world!', says Gina Smith, workshop presenter and CEO of SPMG Media.

REGISTER HERE - https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/womens-support-conference-2017/

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE - https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/womens-support-conference-2017/sponsorship/

Get ready for 1-full day of education and networking, where you will learn exactly what you need to build, brand, and market your business, while also getting the encouragement and support you need!

This Conference & Expo is designed to provide tangible resources for women leaders in micro-businesses and for women who faciliate grassroot community based nonprofits, whose purpose is to assist the underrepresented groups in their local communities.  The Conference offers a powerful line-up of workshops, networking opportunities and will wrap up with the Annual Evangelistic Outreach & Awards Gala on Saturday evening.

Workshops will include tangible information to serve your business/nonprofit on social media, finances, grants, balancing work/personal life and more.

Workshop Leaders include:

April Jones - Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/wp-content/uploads/si...) and Speaker

Gina Johnson Smith - CEO SPMG Media and Author '100 Important Life Lessons for Everyone'

Elizabeth Cahue Chi - CEO of Cahue Enterprises HR Consulting Inc. (https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/wp-content/uploads/si...)

Dr. Elisa Magill - Owner and Founder of Envision This!

April Mann - Magnified Web Co-owner

Lisa Garner - Magnified Web Co-owner

Celeste Ducharme - Motivational Speaker

Darrolyn I. Sharp - Life Coach, Facilitator of Living Skills

Traci L. Williams - Founder/CEO of A Loving Way to Parent

Lauren Campfield - Teacher, Musician, Leader

Nicole Thomas - "Dancing Through Life With Integrity"

Robin McCoy - Co-founder and Executive Director of Temecula Chapter: Women Organizing Women

Pam Key - Co-founder and Executive Director IN Chapter

Why Attend?
Because WE know micro-businesses and grassroot nonprofits are in need of resources, funding and strategies.

What You Will Get From Attendance:

- Receive Support and Edification from Women Community Leaders
- Obtain Marketing Strategies
- Leave with a plan on how to build your business and keep it moving forward
- Learn how to balance your work/family life

- Network and build personal and business relationships

- Learn more about social media, public relations and more!

FOLLOW US!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WomenOrganizingWomen/

ABOUT WOMEN ORGANIZING WOMEN, INC.

Women Organizing Women, Inc. is a non-profit Christian-based, community-oriented organization that collaborates with partners and non-profit community leaders to provide support, resources and tools that will educate, empower, inspire and assist them in spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ through evangelistic outreach efforts, thereby building and impacting their local communities. Learn more at https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/.

Contact
Robin McCoy
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Women Organizing Women, Inc.
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Women Organzing Women, Women Support Conference, Riverside Convention Center
Industry:Event
Location:Riverside - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2017
SPMG Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share