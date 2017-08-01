

Who is Mohamed Roshdy the Digital Media consultant for the minister H.E. Dr.Ghada Waly ? Mohamed Roshdy is the digital media consultant for the minister of social solidarity H.E. Dr. Ghada Waly in the Egyptian government. Film Director & Media consultant Mohamed Roshdy CAIRO, Egypt - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Mohamed Roshdy is an Egyptian filmmaker & Media consultant who has gained extensive experience behind the camera directing TV commercials, documentaries and corporate videos for many reputable companies across the Middle-East and Europe.



Mohamed Roshdy is working now as media consultant with the minister of social solidarity H.E. Dr. Ghada Waly in the Egyptian government.





Roshdy then went to direct several public awareness messages and music videos.

Mohamed was born in 22nd of May 1986, in Cairo/Egypt, and had his bachelor in Architecture Engineering and Technology in 2011, also he had many several free studies like Marketing diploma from The American university in Cairo ( AUC ), and Cinema Film Direction & Cinematograph from Cultural Cinema Palace in 2007.



Also, he had certified as a Talkshows TV Presenter, graduated from Cairo University, British Council, ONA Academy, and ONTV channels on 2014.



Mohamed has started his career in media field as a graphics designer, web designer & developer in 2003 depending on 'Trying & Error' theory, and he made up many websites and on his own short experience on that time. Also Mohamed lead several Advertising campaigns on his 1st steps in advertising career.



Then after, Mohamed started to learn video editing techniques on PC/MAC operating systems, and he lead many several video editing sessions for Fashion Shows, TV commercials, Music Videos, Short movies and documentary videos.



After upgrading his experience in video editing and reading a lot about Color Correction for videos, also VFX, he went to be a certified instructor at The Russian Culture institute in cairo, and a generation of professional video editors has been graduated under his supervision in 2008.



As experienced in Graphics and video editing, he had his next step of experience in Motion Graphics, and made up also shared in animating several graphics animation commercial videos, awareness messages & TV advertisements.



Mohamed Roshdy has awarded in 2012 for his Graphics Animation Lyrics Music Video " Freak Me " made up with music producer Chadash Cort & produced by PACHA Recordings Germany, and had the " Best Of " prize for 2012.



Mohamed has joined many channels as a video editor and Filmmaker, also worked for many advertising & marketing agencies as an Art Director, Graphic Designer, Media consultant, Video Editor & VFX producer. And has achieved many succeed campaigns and promos in the market, Online and Offline.



Mohamed now are working with several international & local companies, agencies and governmental companies as an executive director, media consultant, business supplier, and an account manager, responsible for Art Directions, Ideas Creation, maintaining production processes, and achieving client's targets through his



