Women's United Premier Soccer League Names Western Conference Regional Manager
Sacramento-based Pedro Botello Takes Charge of WUPSL Competition Out West
Women's United Premier Soccer League Director Don Harmon said, "We're very excited to expand our management team with the addition of Pedro Botello. We look forward to further expansion as the WUPSL grows regionally and nationally for the years to come."
The WUPSL Western Conference will begin play with the 2018 Spring Season. More teams will be announced in the coming weeks.
Botello, 45, has been involved with youth soccer for more than 14 years in Northern California, and has is NSCAA Advanced National and NSCAA Premier Diplomas.
The NSCAA Director of Latin American Soccer Coaches Committee, Botello was U.S. Club Soccer's Region 6 (Northern California) Player Development Program Co-Director from 2011-'13.
WUPSL Western Conference Regional Manager Pedro Botello said, "I'm excited to join the WUPSL as the Western Conference Regional Manager, and I appreciated the opportunity. I feel that we have a lot to offer to the game, and the public in general. I'm very familiar with the soccer landscape in Northern California, and I ready for the challenge to help our league grow."
Botello, a native of Guerrero, Mexico, moved to the U.S. in 2000. A resident of Sacramento (Calif.), Botello will promote WUPSL's Pro Development structure to local teams and clubs that fit with the league's model while working to secure sponsorships.
"The short-term goal is to get as many teams as possible," Botello said. "What we have with the WUPSL is something that is going to be very big very soon."
Women's United Premier Soccer League (WUPSL)
The Women's United Premier Soccer League (WUPSL) is a pro development league based in Los Angeles and affiliated with the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL). Member teams include both representatives of existing UPSL clubs and new entries.
The league kicks off with the 2018 Spring Season in Colorado and Western Conferences, with the intent to grow in every region in which the UPSL operates.
More information about UPSL can be found at www.wupslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact WUPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: (888) 405-UPSL
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
upslcommunications@
Direct: 951-675-3963
